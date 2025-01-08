'Squid Game' season two tops Netflix's non-English TV chart for second week

The global sensation "Squid Game" season two maintained its dominance on Netflix's Top 10 Non-English TV list for the second consecutive week following its release, the streaming giant said Wednesday.The series garnered 58.2 million views during the week ending last Sunday, securing the No. 1 spot in 91 countries.In just 11 days since its release Dec. 26, it has accumulated a record-breaking 126.2 million views, making it one of the most watched shows in Netflix's history. It climbed to No. 2 on Netflix's list of most popular non-English TV shows of all time.The immense popularity of the second season also reignited interest in the first season, which rose to No. 2 on the non-English TV list, attracting 13.6 million views for the week.The first and second seasons of "Squid Game" rank No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, on Netflix's list of the most popular non-English shows of all time.The new season follows protagonist Gi-hun, played by Lee Jung-jae, who abandons his plans to leave for the United States after winning the lethal competition. Instead, he returns to Korea with a resolute mission to end the deadly games once and for all.Season two concludes with a cliff-hanger, setting the stage for the complete story of "Squid Game" to unfold in season three, slated for release later this year.Yonhap