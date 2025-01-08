Golden Disc Awards live broadcast canceled, recording to be aired at later date

Lim Young-woong to proceed with concert despite national mourning over Jeju Air crash

Classic plays return in National Theater Company of Korea's 2025 slate

Veteran singer-songwriter Na Hoon-a to hold final concerts this weekend

GFriend return with first performance in four years at Golden Disc Awards

Related Stories

Seventeen, aespa and more to perform at Golden Disc Awards

Be the one: ZeroBaseOne’s journey from zero to hero [GOLDEN 2023]

Oh my, oh my god! NewJeans has the whole world under its spell [GOLDEN 2023]

Shhh — It’s the Kiss of Life here to revitalize the K-pop spirit [GOLDEN 2023]

Cha Eun-woo, Sung Si-kyung to host 38th Golden Disc Awards