GFriend return with first performance in four years at Golden Disc Awards
Published: 08 Jan. 2025, 10:09
Girl group GFriend held its performance in four years at the 39th Golden Disc Awards, performing the lead track from its upcoming special album, “Season of Memories.”
The award ceremony took place on Saturday and Sunday at the Mizuho PayPay Dome in Fukuoka, Japan, with GFriend performing on the final day.
Dressed in black-and-white short dresses, the six-member group opened its performance with a brief intro before captivating the audience with its hit tracks “Rough” (2016) and “Time for the Moon Night” (2018).
Following their performance of “Time for the Moon Night,” a camera captured a large clock displayed on the back screen, setting the stage for the first live performance of the lead track from their upcoming album.
The band's special album, celebrating the 10th anniversary of their debut, is set for official release on Jan. 13.
The live broadcast of the event was canceled in the aftermath of the Jeju Air crash in Muan, South Jeolla, on Dec. 29. However, the event proceeded as planned and was recorded.
The first part of the award ceremony was broadcast on Monday, with the second part airing Tuesday morning at 1:20 a.m. on JTBC, Naver TV and Chzzk. The recorded shows will also air on JTBC2 and JTBC4.
GFriend will embark on an Asian tour titled “GFriend 10th Anniversary: Season of Memories,” starting at Olympic Hall in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on Jan. 17.
GFriend debuted in January 2015 with the single “Glass Bead” and quickly rose to fame with hits like “Me Gustas Tu” (2015), “Rough” (2016) and “Love Whisper” (2017).
Since disbanding in 2021, the members have pursued individual paths. Eunha, SinB and Umji formed the trio Viviz, signing with Big Planet Made Entertainment in October 2021, while the other members focused on solo careers.
BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)