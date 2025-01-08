'Deeply sorry': 'Squid Game' actor Park Sung-hoon apologizes for posting lewd image
Published: 08 Jan. 2025, 18:40
- KIM JI-YE
“Squid Game” actor Park Sung-hoon shed tears while apologizing for “mistakenly” posting a pornographic image on Instagram last week, which he said "damaged the whole staff and crew of the team."
"I feel deeply sorry that my mistake caused trouble for the hard work of our many crew members, which is also the most upsetting part,” the actor said to local reporters during an interview held in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Wednesday.
“I will fully accept all the criticism toward me, but I wish for the people to look at the work with a warm heart.”
The actor uploaded a cover image of a Japanese porn video on his Instagram Story on Dec. 30, which allegedly looked like a parody of “Squid Game” (2021-). He immediately deleted the post. However, the post reached many of his followers, stirring up much criticism, especially as the country had started its seven-day national mourning period following the tragic Jeju Air crash.
The actor explained the situation, saying he “can't fully understand how it happened.”
"At the time, it had only been a short while since the series’ release [on Dec. 26], and I was in the middle of exchanging reactions about the show almost in real-time with a person in charge,” he said. “Then, I came across the problematic image.”
“I was in a hurry because I had an appointment. While doing so, I intended to send the photo via DM [to the person], but somehow — I can't even fully understand how it happened — it ended up being posted on Instagram Story. I was trying to send the photo because I was extremely shocked and felt a strong sense of awareness of how problematic this was. I wondered how such a thing could have been created and felt deeply uncomfortable. However, during this process, the mistake took place."
The actor let out some tears while talking about the positive response his role and the series is receiving, sharing that he is in a state where he cannot touch his phone.
"A mistake is a mistake, but I still believe it was wrong, and I think the first thing I need to do is take responsibility and endure the consequences,” he said.
“Right now, I am at a point where I don't even want to touch my phone, and though I am grateful, I still can't fully enjoy the situation."
He also clarified rumors of him having a second account and that he was trying to post it on there but mistakenly posted it on his official account.
“I have never owned any subaccounts other than the official account I use,” he said. “And, of course, I deleted the photo immediately, and I have no intention of watching or have ever watched the video."
Park debuted in 2008 and appeared in various projects, such as the SBS drama “Roots of the Throne” (2015-16) and horror film “Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum” (2018).
He gained more popularity through the Netflix series “The Glory” (2022-23), in which he took on the role of Jeon Jae-jun. He recently appeared in the latest season of Netflix series “Squid Game,” playing a transgender woman named Hyun-ju.
