'Single's Inferno' producers and hosts call new season 'hottest ever'
Published: 08 Jan. 2025, 17:55 Updated: 08 Jan. 2025, 18:57
Netflix’s hit dating show “Single’s Inferno” (2021–) is set to embark on its fourth season, which the show's team says will be the "hottest ever.”
The show will continue to feature model-like contestants this season in a similar theme and setting, with contestants trying to escape the “inferno” location by getting matched with a partner to enter the luxurious “paradise." The show features Hanhae, Dex, Hong Jin-kyung, Lee Da-hee and Kyuhyun as hosts.
“I always wonder how the producers manage to cast such amazing participants, and this season is just as amazing,” host Lee said during a press conference held Wednesday at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery in Mapo District, western Seoul.
Dex, who himself was a contestant in the second season of the dating show, described this season as “the most fun and dopamine-filled season yet."
“In this season, everyone is so attractive they all stand out, which makes the show more exciting," Dex said.
The new season will feature a familiar face from a different Netflix show.
Yuk Jun-seo, a former special force UDT soldier who rose to fame through Netflix's military show "Steel Troops" (2021) and later debuted as an actor in "Sweet Home" season two in 2023, will take part in the new season as a participant.
"Yuk and I were trained at the same center in the military," Dex said. "He was well-known for his gorgeous appearance."
"Single's Inferno" saw its contestants become stars each season. Notable figures, such as Freezia from the debut season, Dex from season two and Lee Kwan-hee from season three, gained fame following their appearances on the show.
“In this season, we’ll introduce a female contestant as bold and as confident as Lee Kwan-hee, who played a bit of a villain role," said producer Kim Jae-won.
“I'm sure a new star will emerge this season," Hong said. "Fans will be amazed at how attractive these participants are."
Apart from casting more attractive contestants for this season, producers said they are introducing new games to keep the fourth season "still fresh."
“In the third season, there was no male maegi [a game-changing contestant entering in the middle of the show]," said producer Kim Jung-hyun. "This time, there will be a maegi who will be introduced in a creative way."
"We also had a swimming pool set on the inferno island for water-based games," Kim added.
“We added games that allow for more physical interaction," said producer Park Su-ji. "Additionally, many thrilling moments occur when participants find themselves alone with someone they are attracted to."
“Each season surprises us with new fun elements, and the fourth season will give fans a new reason to love the show," producer Kim said.
The hosts described the contestants’ interactions as a “textbook on romance,” noting how they showcase their "refined dating skills."
“This is a no-holds-barred competition with no room for compromise," Dex said. "Everyone uses every weapon they have to express their feelings.”
Producer Kim highlighted that there will be unexpected surprises that will amaze the viewers, urging them to approach the new season with an open mind.
“There will be moments when the viewers will wonder ‘Did that really happen on camera?’ And they will understand why 'paradise' was set in a luxurious hotel," said Kim.
"I think it also reflects the progressive dating behaviors of young people these days. The audience will need to set aside traditional perspectives to fully enjoy it."
The first four episodes of "Single’s Inferno" season four will premiere on Jan. 14, with two episodes released weekly.
