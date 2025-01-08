'Squid Game' director says Korea's impeachment rallies mirror show's latest season
Published: 08 Jan. 2025, 16:26
- KIM JI-YE
“Squid Game” (2021-) director Hwang Dong-hyuk drew parallels between the voting scene in the series’ latest season and the political division over President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment in Korea, calling the resemblance “eerie.”
“I heard on the news that the supporters and opponents of impeachment almost got into a fight, and in the end, the police had to draw a line between them with barricades,” Hwang said during a recent interview with local reporters in Jongno District, central Seoul.
“It gave me chills, as it was strikingly similar to ‘Squid Game,’ where people are divided by a line between O and X.”
In the series, an O and X vote takes place after every game round, unlike season one. Players vote on whether to continue the contest or end it. If the players vote to stop the game, the contestants get to share the prize. If the votes are tied, a revote is scheduled.
“I wanted to reflect that kind of phenomenon in the story, but seeing reality gradually becoming more similar to it felt both frightening and sad," he added.
He also shared his personal thoughts on the system of representative democracy, calling the current situation a “critical moment.”
“I wanted to ask whether the system of deciding everything through majority rule in a single vote is truly the right approach in a country like Korea, which operates under an imperial-style presidential system," he said. "And if there are any different alternatives.”
Last month, Korea fell into political turmoil after President Yoon declared emergency martial law on Dec. 3. Though it has been over a month since the declaration, the political whirlwind is continuing near the presidential residence in Hannam-dong in Yongsan District, central Seoul, where rallies have been taking place.
The second season of "Squid Game" was released on Dec. 26, 2024, which was directed by Hwang, who also took the helm of the previous season.
The new season continues to center on the deadly survival contest in which hundreds of contestants play a series of children's games to win 45.6 billion won ($31.2 million). However, this season also follows the journey of Gi-hun, the winner of last season's contest, who seeks to put an end to the gruesome competition and confront its organizer, the Front Man, by rejoining the game.
It features familiar faces from the previous season, such as Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun and Wi Ha-jun, as well as newcomers Yim Si-wan, Park Gyu-young, Kang Ha-neul and Choi Seung-Hyun.
The series was recently nominated for Best Television Series at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, but failed to nab the award. The prize went to FX/Hulu’s “Shōgun” (2024), a historical drama set in Japan in the year 1600.
