Seoul forum spotlights Asean connectivity and partnership with Korea
Published: 08 Jan. 2025, 15:25
- LIM JEONG-WON
Officials and experts at the 12th Asean Connectivity Forum reviewed progress in the Master Plan of Asean Connectivity (MPAC) 2025, highlighting achievements in infrastructure development, regulatory cooperation and digital innovation. However, they also called for stronger financial frameworks, better regulatory alignment and enhanced collaboration in Asean-Korea partnership efforts.
Held at the Westin Josun Seoul on Tuesday and Wednesday, the forum focused on looking back on the outcomes of the past 15 years, focusing on the MPAC 2025. The MPAC was established in 2010 to bring the Asean economic community together into a single market and production base. Its five strategic areas include sustainable infrastructure, digital innovation, seamless logistics, regulatory excellence and people mobility for Asean integration.
“Growing uncertainties underline the critical need for a competitive yet inclusive community of Asean,” said Kim Jae-shin, secretary-general of the Asean-Korea Centre, during his opening remarks at the forum on Wednesday. “In this context, last year, Asean and Korea elevated diplomatic relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership after 35 years of cooperation. This implies a commitment to stand firm in solidarity in times of crucial junctures.
“Over the past 10 years, the MPAC 2025 has made significant progress to enhance connectivity,” said Kim. “Nineteen projects worth $15 billion were included in the initial pipeline of Asean infrastructure projects, benefiting 16 cities across the region. Along the way, the Korean partnership has contributed to boosting connectivity through projects such as capacity building for the data-driven smart city.”
Kim also outlined the future of Asean-Korea cooperation in a post-MPAC 2025 plan.
“Building upon earlier plans, post-MPAC 2025 is in the development process,” said Kim. “Future initiatives are expected to serve as the attendant document of the Asean Community Vision 2045. As this year marks the transition of the MPAC, it is imperative to look back on past achievements and to discuss ways to better implement future initiatives, especially in partnership with Korea.”
Deputy Minister for Economic Affairs of Korea's Foreign Ministry Kim Hee-sang also gave a congratulatory speech, during which he assured Asean partners that Korea remains steadfast despite recent political turmoil.
“The Korean Foreign Ministry will seek to maintain Korea’s standing in the international community and we will ensure that there are no gaps in our foreign affairs and security,” said Kim Hee-sang, asking for Asean partners’ “confidence in Korean people and our democracy.”
Thailand's ambassador to Korea, Tanee Sangrat, emphasized in his remarks the importance of physical connectivity in enhancing collaboration and forging stronger ties between Korea and Asean nations.
“Physical connectivity plays a pivotal role in this effort, with numerous infrastructure projects underway across the region to promote inclusive integration,” said Sangrat. “In Thailand, for instance, we are currently further developing double-track railways to link the northern, northeastern and southern regions with neighboring countries in the Mekong region.”
The sessions during Wednesday’s forum featured presentations from Dr. Intan Ramli, senior policy fellow of the Economic Research Institute for Asean and East Asia (ERIA), Raymond Yee, vice president for customs & regulatory affairs at DHL Express, Bingxun Seng, partner and Asean economic advisory leader at EY Corporate Advisors and Ambassador Elizabeth P. Buensuceso, eminent person of the Philippines to the High-Level Task Force on the Asean Community Vision 2045.
The presentations discussed key achievements and challenges from both the 2010 and 2025 MPACs, including the need for stronger financial frameworks, improved coordination, regulatory alignment and sustainability considerations.
Yee’s presentation, in particular, identified challenges and issues such as customs complexities, the lack of standards harmonization and nontariff barriers (NTBs) that hinder trade flow and economic integration. He also critiqued the limited success of MPAC 2025 due to regulatory inefficiencies, insufficient collaboration with the private sector, and the need for better identification and elimination of chokepoints in cross-border trade.
