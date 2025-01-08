Gov't urges precautions as freezing temperatures grip Korea
Published: 08 Jan. 2025, 12:48 Updated: 08 Jan. 2025, 13:07
With harsh subzero temperatures forecast nationwide this week, government agencies are urging the public to take precautions against illnesses and freeze damages.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) urged caution on Wednesday to prevent cold-related illnesses as temperatures are expected to drop sharply this week.
Morning lows on Thursday are expected to be minus 12 degrees Celcius (10.4 degrees Fahrenheit) in Seoul, minus 11 degrees in Incheon, minus 15 degrees in Chuncheon, minus 9 degrees in both Daejeon and Gangneung, minus 7 degrees in both Daegu and Jeonju, minus 5 degrees in Gwangju, minus 4 degrees in Busan and 1 degree in Jeju.
"Health problems caused by cold-related illnesses can be prevented through proper pre-emptive measures, so we ask everyone to follow health guidelines for coping with cold waves," said Jee Young-mee, commissioner of the KDCA.
Jee also spoke of the need for special care for vulnerable groups, including older adults over 65 and children.
The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced on Wednesday that it would issue a "freeze alert" for water meters starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday in response to the forecasted low of minus 12 degrees Celsius (10.4 degrees Fahrenheit).
A freeze alert is the third level of the city's four-stage freeze warning system and is issued when the daily low-temperature drops below minus 10 degrees for two or more consecutive days.
This is the first time a freeze alert has been issued this winter.
People are advised to leave a tap slightly open to keep water flowing through the meter when they go out. If the daily low temperature drops below minus 10 degrees, water should flow at a rate that can fill a disposable paper cup in 33 seconds to prevent freezing.
Starting Thursday, the city will operate a 24-hour freeze response situation room to swiftly restore any freeze-related damage. Additionally, it plans to prepare for emergency freeze repairs in collaboration with eight waterworks offices and the Seoul Facilities Corporation.
When temperatures remain below minus 10 degrees for two or more consecutive days, water meters are at a high risk of freezing even if insulated.
"We will operate the freeze response situation room to establish a rapid restoration system for frozen water meters and do our best to ensure a stable water supply even during the cold wave,” said Lee Hui-seung, head of the Seoul Arisu Headquarters, the city's waterworks authority.
