Severe cold snap and snowfall expected across Korea
Published: 08 Jan. 2025, 11:38
The temperature across the nation will plummet on Wednesday as cold air moves south, bringing a severe cold snap and snowfall.
Morning lows in major cities are expected to be minus 4.9 degrees Celsius (40.82 degrees Fahrenheit) in Seoul, minus 4.3 degrees in Incheon, minus 12.8 degrees in Chuncheon, minus 4.1 degrees in Gangneung, minus 2.9 degrees in Daejeon, minus 2.4 degrees in Daegu, minus 3 degrees in Jeonju, minus 1.6 degrees in Gwangju, 0.9 degrees in Busan and 7.1 degrees in Jeju.
Daytime highs are projected to reach minus 2 degrees in both Seoul and Incheon, minus 2 degrees in Chuncheon, 3 degrees in Gangneung, 2 degrees in Daejeon, 5 degrees in both Daegu and Gwangju, 2 degrees in Jeonju, 8 degrees in Busan and 10 degrees in Jeju.
On Wednesday, heavy snow, falling at a rate of 3 to 5 centimeters (1.18 to 1.97 inches) per hour, is expected in parts of Chungcheong and Jeolla, as well as the mountainous regions of Jeju Island.
A heavy snow advisory has been issued for Chungcheong, Jeolla, and western inland areas of Gyeongsang. The snow is expected to continue through Thursday.
The snowfall forecast over Wednesday and Thursday ranges from 10 to 30 centimeters in Jeju’s mountains and on Ulleungdo and Dokdo, 10 to 20 centimeters in North Jeolla, and 5 to 15 centimeters in Gwangju, South Jeolla, and South Chungcheong.
Around 1 centimeter of snow is expected in southwest Gyeonggi, Daegu, central and southern inland areas of North Gyeongsang and central South Gyeongsang.
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) announced that a cold wave advisory will take effect for all of Seoul starting at 9 p.m. on Wednesday.
A cold wave advisory is issued when the morning low stays below minus 12 degrees for two days or when a sudden temperature drop is expected to cause significant damage.
The KMA forecast that snow and rain, concentrated in the Chungcheong, Jeolla and Jeju regions due to rain clouds over the West Sea, will continue into Wednesday, with occasional snow or rain expected in inland North Gyeongsang and southwest Gyeonggi in the early morning.
Thursday is expected to be the coldest day of the winter so far, with the morning low dropping to minus 18 degrees and wind chills falling below minus 20 degrees.
In Seoul, the morning low could dip below minus 10 degrees, prompting a possible cold wave advisory.
Morning lows on Thursday are expected to be minus 12 degrees in Seoul, minus 11 degrees in Incheon, minus 15 degrees in Chuncheon, minus 9 degrees in both Daejeon and Gangneung, minus 7 degrees in both Daegu and Jeonju, minus 5 degrees in Gwangju, minus 4 degrees in Busan and 1 degree in Jeju.
The harshest cold wave this winter will peak at minus 19 degrees on Jan. 10 before gradually easing next week.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
