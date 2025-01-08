Private university presidents eye 2025 tuition hikes as government urges freeze
Published: 08 Jan. 2025, 15:58
Half of private university presidents have indicated plans to increase undergraduate tuition for the 2025 academic year, according to a recent survey, while the Ministry of Education aims to limit the hike as much as possible.
In a survey conducted by the Korean Association of Private University Presidents, 53.3 percent of 90 private university presidents said they plan to raise tuition for the 2025 academic year.
Meanwhile, 42.2 percent are still in discussions, and only 4.4 percent said they plan to freeze tuition. No respondents indicated plans to lower tuition.
Of the 151 private universities under the association, 90 responded to the survey, while 61 did not. The association said that non-responding universities might be hesitant due to concerns about freshman admissions or the impact of tuition hikes on funding for the Type 2 National Scholarship.
Since 2012, the government has encouraged universities to freeze tuition by offering funding for the Type 2 National Scholarship only to schools that keep domestic undergraduate tuition stable.
When asked how the additional tuition revenue would be used if fees increase in 2025, 31.1 percent of university presidents said they would prioritize hiring talented faculty and increasing staff. Reorganizing academic structures and curricula to align with the digital era, as well as enhancing student support programs and facilities, tied for the second-highest response at 25.6 percent each. Establishing advanced ICT-related facilities followed with 11.1 percent.
Many universities are currently discussing tuition for the 2025 academic year within their tuition deliberation committees, with some already announcing increases.
Sogang University plans to raise both domestic and international undergraduate tuition by 4.85 percent. Although Yonsei University has not made a final decision, it proposed a 5.49 percent increase for domestic students and a 7 percent increase for international students, which will be discussed in future meetings.
As universities consider tuition hikes, Education Vice Minister Oh Seok-hwan will meet with presidents and representatives of national universities on Wednesday afternoon to urge them to freeze tuition.
