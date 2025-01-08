Students demand transparency in university tuition decisions
Published: 08 Jan. 2025, 18:09
- LEE TAE-HEE
From student voices being ignored during tuition deliberation committees to international student bodies being excluded, university students are demanding a proper say in tuition decisions.
Around 40 students gathered at Ewha Womans University's campus in Seodaemun District, western Seoul, on Wednesday to condemn the school for pushing a tuition increase without consulting students.
Student representatives on the tuition deliberation committee were informed beforehand that a meeting held on Tuesday would discuss a proposal to freeze domestic undergraduate tuition. However, during the meeting, university officials proposed discussing a tuition increase, citing financial challenges.
"Under the Higher Education Act, universities are legally obligated to provide meeting agendas to each member of the tuition deliberation committee at least a week before the meeting convenes," said Ban Ji-min, president of the university's general student council, during a press conference on Wednesday. "Five undergraduate student representatives received an agenda outlining a tuition freeze last week, but university officials unexpectedly proposed discussing a tuition hike during the meeting."
"Students have made it clear in surveys that tuition is already too burdensome and expensive. We cannot consider or agree to a proposal to increase tuition without proper consultation with students," Ban added.
Another meeting to further discuss domestic undergraduate tuition is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
Student representatives also criticized the limited access to supporting materials for tuition decisions.
"Almost all universities provide meeting materials at least two to three days before the meeting, but Ewha Womans University only allows us to view materials on the day of the meeting as hard copies and prohibits us from taking them from the venue," said Seok Ji-woo, copresident of the university's College of Art & Design.
During a meeting last December to decide tuition for international students, four student representatives opposed a proposed 7 percent tuition hike, citing a lack of supporting materials to justify the increase. Despite their opposition, the decision was passed with the remaining committee members in agreement.
Yonsei University is also in the process of deciding tuition for the 2025 academic year, with international students demanding greater inclusion in the process.
The university's Foreign Student Union issued a statement on social media on Jan. 4 opposing the proposed tuition hike and calling for transparent communication with the foreign student body.
The university has proposed a 5.49 percent tuition increase for domestic undergraduate and graduate students and a 7 percent increase for international students. Final decisions have yet to be made, with the tuition committee scheduled to meet again on Friday.
"We formally request that the university authority cease its planned tuition fee increase and engage in discussions with all student representatives, including the foreign student community," the Foreign Student Union's statement read. "We are working closely with the general student council and other college councils to protect the rights and welfare of all students."
Yonsei University's tuition deliberation committee for this year comprises 11 members: five from the university, one external expert and five student representatives from various student councils, including the undergraduate general student council and the Mirae Campus council.
The undergraduate general student council has communicated updates about the proposed tuition increase to the Foreign Student Union and student organizations with significant international student representation, such as the Underwood International College and Global Leaders College.
In their statement, Yonsei University's Foreign Student Union acknowledged that universities in other countries often charge higher tuition fees for international students but emphasized that such decisions are made transparently.
"We note that while it was agreed between the university administration and the 2024 general student council to freeze tuition fees for the 2024 academic year, fees for foreign students continued to rise without prior notification or discussion," the statement concluded.
