North Korea's Kim attends factory openings in push to promote regional development policy
Published: 08 Jan. 2025, 17:48
SEO JI-EUN
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attended the inauguration of local industrial factories in Jaeryong County, South Hwanghae Province, on Tuesday, kicking off his first economy-related activity of the year, the state media said Wednesday.
The factories are part of the "Regional Development 20x10 Policy," a key initiative Kim introduced during the Supreme People's Assembly in January last year, aiming to construct modernized factories annually across 20 cities and counties to improve living standards in rural areas within a decade.
During the ceremony, Kim cut the ribbon, toured the factories, and urged continued and robust support from the Workers' Party and government for regional development projects, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
Kim emphasized the need for local party and government institutions to "always pay deep attention to providing conditions necessary for normalizing production at the regional-industry factories including the issues of providing raw materials and training skilled workers and put them into practice unconditionally," according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
He also declared that he would make 2024 "a year of another upsurge in regional construction."
Also present at the ceremony were senior officials, including Pak Thae-song, premier of the cabinet, along with other party and government officials, service personnel involved in the construction, factory workers and residents.
Ju Chang-il, director of the Information and Publicity Department of the Party Central Committee and often referred to as the "voice of the party," delivered the inaugural address — possibly highlighting the party's prioritization of the "Regional Development 20×10 Policy.".
Ju reiterated that the policy represents "the most important political task of the Party and the state," the KCNA said.
He described Tuesday's inauguration as "a proud success of the regional-industry revolution" and "a springboard of a new struggle and a cornerstone for greater and higher and more dynamic progress." Ju further said that the event, "welcomed by all people across the country," must yield "perfect results every year, regardless of conditions."
The inauguration follows North Korea’s claim of successfully testing a "new hypersonic missile" the day before, a move widely interpreted as a demonstration of military strength. Experts suggest Kim’s attendance at the factory event underscores his dual focus on bolstering defense capabilities while fostering economic progress.
“The goal is to defend the regime against external threats through military strength while fostering internal unity by revitalizing local economies," said Yang Moo-jin, president of the University of North Korean Studies.
Experts also view Tuesday's ceremony attendance as part of Kim’s broader effort to advance his "Regional Development 20x10 Policy" to differentiate his leadership from his predecessors.
“By producing significant outcomes by the year’s end, Kim is likely positioning himself to further consolidate his leadership and elevate his status to that of a de facto head of state at the 9th Party Congress early next year," Yang added.
