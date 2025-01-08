법원, 헌정사상 첫 현직 대통령 체포영장 발부
Published: 08 Jan. 2025, 09:02
Court approves arrest warrant for Yoon, first in Korean history
The Seoul Western District Court approved a warrant to detain President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday over his imposition of martial law in early December, making him the first incumbent president to face arrest.
warrant: 영장
incumbent: 현직
서울서부지방법원은 화요일(12월 31일) 12·3 비상계엄을 선포한 윤석열 대통령의 체포영장을 발부했다. 현직 대통령에 대한 체포영장이 나온 것은 헌정사상 처음이다.
The warrant, which was requested by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials (CIO) a day earlier, charges Yoon with masterminding the Dec. 3 declaration of martial law, plotting an insurrection and abusing his authority as president.
request: 청구하다, 요청하다
insurrection: 내란
abuse of authority: 직권남용
고위공직자범죄수사처(CIO)가 전날 청구한 영장엔 윤 대통령이 12월 3일 계엄령 선포를 주도하고 내란을 모의했으며, 대통령으로서의 권한을 남용했다는 혐의가 포함돼 있다.
The court also approved a search warrant for Yoon’s official residence in Yongsan District, central Seoul, as part of the CIO-led investigation into allegations that the president attempted to replace the country’s democratic order with military rule.
search warrant: 수색영장
공수처가 대통령이 민주적 질서를 군사 통치행위로 바꾸는 것을 시도했다는 의혹을 수사하는 가운데 법원은 서울 용산 대통령 관저에 대한 수색영장도 발부했다.
The CIO is expected to execute the arrest warrant soon as it is due to expire on Jan. 6, though an agency official declined to specify when it might move to take the president into custody.
execute: 집행하다, 실행하다
expire: 유효기간이 만료되다
윤 대통령에 대한 체포영장 집행 유효 기간은 오는 6일까지다. 공수처가 영장을 곧 집행할 것으로 보이지만 정확한 일정은 밝히지 않았다.
By approving the CIO’s warrant, the court appears to have accepted the agency’s argument that it could not investigate Yoon without taking him into custody given his repeated failure to appear for questioning on Dec. 18, 25 and 29. The president not only declined to accept CIO summonses posted by mail but also did not submit details of his legal defense team or explanations for his non-attendance as required by law.
legal defense team: 변호인단
summon: 출석 요구, 소환
decline: 거부하다, 거절하다
법원은 윤 대통령이 지난달 18일과 25일, 29일 세 차례에 걸친 출석 요구에 응하지 않자 구속 없이 조사할 수 없다고 판단해 영장을 발부한 것으로 보인다. 대통령은 공수처의 출석 요구서의 우편 수령 등을 거부했고, 변호인 관련 정보와 불출석 사유서도 내지 않았다.
Lawyers who previously spoke to the media on Yoon’s behalf disputed the CIO’s authority to file arrest warrants on charges of insurrection and treason and claimed that the agency had failed to make arrangements for Yoon’s ability to attend questioning safely.
dispute: 이의를 제기하다, 반박하다
앞서 윤 대통령의 변호인은 언론에 공수처가 내란죄 혐의로 체포영장을 청구할 권한이 없다고 이의를 제기했다. 또 공수처가 대통령이 안전하게 심문에 응할 수 있도록 협의하지 않았다고 주장했다.
In response to the issuance of the arrest warrant, the Presidential Security Service said it would organize measures to ensure Yoon’s security while allowing the arrest warrant to be implemented in line with proper procedure.
procedure: 절차
구속영장 발부와 관련해 대통령실 경호처는 윤 대통령 신변 보호를 위한 대책을 마련하는 동시에 영장이 적절한 절차에 따라 집행될 수 있도록 하겠다고 밝혔다.
According to the CIO official, the president is likely to be escorted to the agency’s headquarters in Gwacheon, which is located just south of Seoul, or a police precinct near his residence before being held at the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, Gyeonggi.
headquarters: 청사, 본사
to be held: 구금되다
공수처 관계자는 대통령이 과천 공수처 청사 또는 청사 인근 경찰서로 인치될 예정이며 이후 구금장소는 경기도 의왕시 서울구치소가 될 것 같다고 밝혔다.
