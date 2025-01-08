Protests continue as arrest warrant for impeached President Yoon is reissued
Published: 08 Jan. 2025, 11:22
- LEE SOO-JUNG
Protests surrounding impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol continued into Wednesday morning, following the re-issuance of an arrest warrant against him, giving law enforcement authorities another opportunity to apprehend him.
In Yongsan District’s Hannam-dong, a district in central Seoul where the presidential residence is located, supporters of Yoon and those calling for his swift arrest rallied overnight after the Seoul Western District Court issued a second arrest warrant against him on Tuesday afternoon.
Around 6 a.m., pro-Yoon demonstrators were still gathered, waving Korean and American flags and shouting slogans such as "Let’s protect Korea" and "We oppose impeachment." Police estimated that approximately 600 protesters were present by Wednesday morning.
The pro-Yoon group also argued that the arrest warrant, requested by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, was invalid, claiming the office does not have the authority to investigate insurrection charges. Ruling People Power Party Rep. Yoon Sang-hyun joined the rally in support of Yoon.
Meanwhile, those calling for Yoon's arrest responded with chants demanding swift action on the arrest warrant.
Although there were occasional scuffles between the two sides during the overnight rally, no direct clashes occurred, according to Yonhap News Agency. Police stationed buses between the opposing groups to prevent confrontation.
Both pro- and anti-Yoon rallies are expected to continue near the presidential residence and the Constitutional Court in Jongno District on Wednesday afternoon.
