Yoon says he will stand trial if indicted or issued bench warrant
Published: 08 Jan. 2025, 18:19
-
- CHO JUNG-WOO
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol's attorney on Wednesday said Yoon will stand trial if he is indicted or issued a bench warrant.
Speaking at a press conference in Seocho District, southern Seoul, Yoon’s legal defense team said that while they maintain their opposition to the investigation, which is based on an “invalid arrest warrant” requested by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), they would comply with judicial processes “to prevent further inconvenience of the people and the sacrifice of public officials.”
“We will comply with a bench warrant issued by the appropriate court,” said Yoon Gap-geun, the impeached president’s attorney, adding that the CIO’s jurisdiction lies with the Seoul Central District Court.
The remarks came a day after the Seoul Western District Court approved another warrant to detain Yoon, without disclosing its validity period.
Yoon’s attorney stressed the impeached president’s desire to prevent “unnecessary sacrifice,” saying they decided to “take a step back” in light of the challenges faced by public officials and citizens rallying outdoors in the ongoing cold wave.
The attorney added that the purpose of an arrest is to investigate the suspect, not merely to detain them, and accused the CIO of being “obsessed with arrest” to embarrass the president.
“If the agency has collected sufficient evidence to request a warrant, it should proceed with the indictment process,” the attorney said.
The attorney also dismissed speculation that Yoon had fled his residence in central Seoul, saying he met with the president at the presidential residence on Tuesday night.
“Since last night, malicious and absurd rumors have been spreading from the National Assembly that the president fled,” the attorney said.
“It is truly regrettable and lamentable that lawmakers are engaging in actions even ordinary people would not resort to.”
Democratic Party Rep. Ahn Gyu-back claimed in an interview with KBS radio Wednesday that he was told — reportedly by a military official — that Yoon had already left his residence and was hiding in a "third location."
Regarding Yoon’s appearance at the Constitutional Court’s impeachment trial, his attorney said he would appear after controversies surrounding the trial, such as the withdrawal of insurrection charges, are resolved and there are no further safety concerns.
Despite the defense team’s refusal to comply with the arrest warrant, the CIO said on the same day that it would continue to make a second attempt to detain Yoon.
“We remain committed to conducting the investigation based on law and principle,” a CIO official told the JoongAng Ilbo, the Korea JoongAng Daily’s affiliate, adding that it is in discussions with the police regarding the next attempt.
The operation to arrest Yoon is expected to be led by the police, as the CIO acknowledged their limited manpower following their first attempt last Friday. The police have said they may consider arresting Presidential Security Service (PSS) officials if they obstruct the second attempt.
On Wednesday, PSS deputy chief Kim Seong-hoon refused to comply with a second police summons. Police issued a third summons for Kim by 10 a.m. Saturday.
Acting President Choi Sang-mok, on the same day, urged government agencies to take precautions to avoid any physical altercations during the arrest attempt.
"Ensure no unfortunate incidents, such as injuries to citizens or physical clashes between government agencies, occur under any circumstances," Choi said during a government meeting in central Seoul.
Meanwhile, Yoon's legal defense team said they attempted to submit their official appointments as attorneys to the CIO earlier on Wednesday but were restricted from entering the agency’s headquarters in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi. The team never formally submitted their appointments, arguing that the CIO lacks the authority to investigate insurrection charges.
On the same day, the CIO countered the claim and said they had not refused the appointments but had not received them.
“They could have submitted the appointments, but we have not received anything,” a CIO official said. The official added that the process for submitting the documents was explained to Yoon’s attorneys, but they left without filing them.
BY CHO JUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)