All 179 victims of Jeju Air crash laid to rest 10 days after tragedy
Published: 08 Jan. 2025, 11:46
- LEE SOO-JUNG
All 179 victims of the fatal Jeju Air crash have been laid to rest as of Wednesday, 10 days after the worst aviation disaster on Korean soil.
On Wednesday, the coffins of three family members, including a parent who worked for the pro-baseball club Kia Tigers and their three-year-old son, were carried out in Gwangju.
This family was the last to be retrieved among the 179 victims. They had been on their first overseas vacation to Thailand to celebrate the Kia Tigers’ KBO championship victory and tragically died while returning home aboard Jeju Air flight 7C2216, which had departed from Bangkok.
Authorities are continuing efforts to return belongings collected from the accident site and the victims' car in the airport's parking lot.
On Dec. 29, Jeju Air’s Boeing 737-800 crashed into a localizer while attempting to land at Muan International Airport in South Jeolla, leading to an explosion. The accident claimed 179 lives and left two cabin crew members injured.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
