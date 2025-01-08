Flu cases rise as Korea sees highest number of cases since 2016, health authorities say
Published: 08 Jan. 2025, 06:00
-
- LEE SOO-JUNG
- [email protected]
An influenza epidemic has been sweeping the country, marking the highest number of cases since 2016, according to statistics from health authorities on Tuesday.
According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), 73.9 out of every 1,000 outpatients showed influenza-like illness in the last week of 2024. The figure surged during the last six weeks of the year.
In the 47th week of 2024, only 4.8 out of every 1,000 outpatients displayed influenza-like illness. The statistic constantly rose afterward, growing to 13.6 and 31.3 per 1,000 outpatients in the 50th and 51st weeks of last year, respectively.
The final week of last year showed a 136 percent increase compared to the week prior.
The recent flu outbreak is notable among children and adolescents. While all age groups have seen a rise in flu patient numbers, the age bracket between 13 and 18 years old had the highest concentration of influenza-like infections, at around 151.3 for every 1,000 outpatients.
In the group aged between 7 and 12 years old, some 137.3 out of every 1,000 outpatients displayed signs of influenza, according to the latest health surveillance report. When it came to adults aged 19 to 49, the figure stood at 93.6 out of 1,000 outpatients.
Influenza typically causes fever, muscle pain, headache and upper respiratory inflammation. The most common type of influenza virus in the country is a type A, characterized by symptoms such as cough, sore throat and high fever with body temperatures over 38 degrees Celsius (100.4 degrees Fahrenheit).
Flu patients experiencing difficulties in breathing and yellowish phlegm are advised to see doctors, as those symptoms could be a sign of developing pneumonia. Also, taking antiviral medications within the first 48 hours after symptoms develop is recommended to help with symptom relief.
As influenza can develop into pneumonia and other medical complications, the KDCA advised those with weak immune systems, such as children aged 13 or under, pregnant women and adults aged 65 or over, to have an immunization shot.
The KDCA expects that the current flu epidemic would last until spring and recommended that people take precautionary hygiene measures by wearing face masks and regularly ventilating indoor spaces.
At the same time, the recent epidemic also prompted patients and families to illegally purchase influenza testing kits from online marketplaces, as prices for testing at clinics can be high.
A single testing fee at a hospital typically costs nearly 50,000 won ($35). The medicine prescription bill comes separately.
By law, hospitals and medical equipment enterprises are authorized to purchase the testing kits, according to the Act on In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Devices. However, kit packages — containing usually four to 10 testing kits — are available on Coupang and Naver shopping platforms at prices of around 25,000 to 50,000 won.
A mother of a 7-year-old child who requested anonymity said her child tested positive for influenza after using a testing kit bought from Coupang instead of visiting a pediatric clinic.
A pharmacist who has been running a business for five years said there is constant demand from customers.
An official from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said, "Infectious diseases require precise diagnosis from medical experts, and self-testing using kits and self-assessments are deemed less accurate," when explaining why influenza test kits are prescribed to be circulated among health experts and enterprises.
BY KIM SEO-WON, LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)