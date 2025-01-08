Gov't announces aid for Jeju Air crash victims and families
Published: 08 Jan. 2025, 10:10
The government will provide 3 million won ($2,000) to the bereaved families of the Jeju Air crash to help with living expenses, while also extending loan maturities for business owners who lost their lives in the tragedy.
A dedicated support group will also be launched to provide further assistance to the 179 victims and their families.
The emergency living expenses, funded through a special donation from the Community Chest of Korea — a nonprofit fund-raising organization — will be distributed starting Friday, Acting President Choi Sang-mok announced during a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters at the government complex in central Seoul on Tuesday.
The Ministry of SMEs and Startups, along with the Financial Services Commission, will also offer support to small- and medium-sized businesses whose owners died in the crash. Measures include extending loan maturities and reducing loan interest rates if necessary.
Choi urged relevant organizations and local governments to clearly inform bereaved families about the support procedures to ensure they receive assistance promptly.
The government also plans to establish a support group, tentatively named the “Dec. 29 Aircraft Victim Support Group,” under the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport. The group is expected to be formed by the end of the month, Choi said.
With on-site recovery efforts largely completed, Choi said a full investigation to determine the cause of the Dec. 29 crash would soon begin.
“The investigation will be conducted objectively and transparently, adhering to legal and international standards, while maintaining independence and neutrality,” Choi said.
BY HAN EUN-HWA,WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
