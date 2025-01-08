 Gov't designates Jan. 27 as temporary public holiday
Gov't designates Jan. 27 as temporary public holiday

Published: 08 Jan. 2025, 09:59
Acting President Choi Sang-mok, center, attends a meeting with ruling party members such as People Power Party Emergency Committee Chief Kwon Young-se and People Power Party Floor Leader Kwon Seong-dong on Jan. 8. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

The government has designated Jan. 27, the day before this year's Lunar New Year holiday, as a temporary public holiday. 
 
The government and ruling People Power Party approved the designation during a meeting on Wednesday.  
 
With the temporary holiday, people will be able to enjoy a six-day holiday from Jan. 25 to 30.

BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
