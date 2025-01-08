Gov't designates Jan. 27 as temporary public holiday
Published: 08 Jan. 2025, 09:59
-
- LEE TAE-HEE
The government has designated Jan. 27, the day before this year's Lunar New Year holiday, as a temporary public holiday.
The government and ruling People Power Party approved the designation during a meeting on Wednesday.
With the temporary holiday, people will be able to enjoy a six-day holiday from Jan. 25 to 30.
