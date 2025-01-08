Every cloud has a silver lining
Published: 08 Jan. 2025, 20:31
In the midst of great political turmoil in Korea after President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law on Dec. 3, 2024, pro-Yoon supporters are relying heavily on fake news. For them, fake news gives them the belief that Yoon can return to power even after the National Assembly's vote to impeach him. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)