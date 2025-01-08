 Every cloud has a silver lining


Published: 08 Jan. 2025, 20:31
Park Yong-seok

Park Yong-seok

 
In the midst of great political turmoil in Korea after President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law on Dec. 3, 2024, pro-Yoon supporters are relying heavily on fake news. For them, fake news gives them the belief that Yoon can return to power even after the National Assembly's vote to impeach him. [PARK YONG-SEOK]


