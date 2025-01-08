Presidential legacies: A look at Yoon and Carter's stories

Roughly a month after the crisis erupted, one cannot help but wonder if golf was the breaking point for President Yoon Suk Yeol. Could it have been the catalyst that led to his unexpected declaration of martial law on Dec. 3 of last year and the ensuing turmoil? Was it his fury over criticisms that escalated into a decision of such gravity? Let’s rewind the clock two months.On Nov. 7, Donald Trump won the U.S. presidential election, securing his second term as the 47th president of the United States. Two days later, on Nov. 9, news broke that President Yoon had played golf at the Taereung Country Club in Seoul. The following day, his office attempted damage control, explaining that Yoon was practicing for “golf diplomacy” in anticipation of interacting with Trump. The excuse turned a trivial matter into a media firestorm. The president playing golf wasn’t the issue—it was the attempt to frame it as preparation for diplomacy with Trump. When it was revealed that Yoon had played golf multiple times even before Trump’s election victory, the backlash intensified.Adding fuel to the fire, Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun claimed on Nov. 28 that the president’s golfing sessions were meant to “boost the morale of soldiers” and that a sergeant accompanying him on the course had been “moved to tears.” Public criticism snowballed, and just five days later, on Dec. 3, Yoon abruptly declared martial law. In hindsight, perhaps allowing him to play golf would've been the lesser evil — better to walk the greens and breathe fresh air than remain holed up in the presidential residence, watching far-right YouTube channels or indulging in late-night drinking.The relationship between presidents and sports has long fascinated the public. Let’s draw a connection game. On one side, we have hiking, tennis, baseball, and basketball; on the other, Kim Young-sam, Lee Myung-bak, George W. Bush and Barack Obama. The pairings are self-evident. Former President Kim Young-sam was inseparable from the Democratic Hiking Club. Former President Lee Myung-bak’s “imperial tennis” was infamous. George W. Bush, a former owner the MLB's Texas Rangers, was closely tied to baseball, while Obama, a former college basketball player, frequently played basketball, even at the White House. Once categorized under “baseball,” President Yoon must now be reassigned to the “golf” category alongside Trump.Another president-sports narrative received outsized media attention in Korea. It dates back 46 years to 1979 and centers on then-U.S. President Jimmy Carter. For about a week from late June to early July of that year, Korean newspapers were filled with headlines such as: “Jogging at the U.S. Embassy for 16 Minutes” (Jun. 25), “Carter’s Morning Exercise Faces No Obstacle” (Jun. 26), “Carter’s Approach to Sports Reflects East-West Differences” (Jun. 29), and “Carter Sparks Jogging Craze” (Jun. 30). Carter’s habit of jogging became a subject of fascination during his state visit to Korea (Jun. 29 to Jul. 1). His morning runs not only captivated Koreans, but also altered the nation’s morning routines and sportswear industry.On Nov. 29, 2024, Carter passed away at the age of 100. His long life might well be attributed to the vigor he maintained through his dedication to jogging. Yet his passing was overshadowed by the Jeju Air tragedy at Muan International Airport that took place on the same day. Carter’s life, like any other, was not without controversy. His push for the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Korea during his presidency garnered domestic criticism. However, his unwavering opposition to segregation, despite hailing from the Deep South, his role in brokering the Camp David Accords and the the second strategic arms limitation treaty with the Soviet Union and his post-presidency efforts as a global peace advocate have tilted the scales of his legacy toward admiration.Nicknamed “The Best Ex-President,” Carter lived by the belief that “everyone deserves a government as good as its people.” As we face the challenges of 2025, perhaps the most urgent things we need are exactly those — a government worthy of its citizens and a leader of Carter’s caliber.