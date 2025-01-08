Time to thoroughly investigate the Jeju Air tragedy

Recovery efforts following the tragic crash of Jeju Air flight 7C 2216 during an emergency landing at Muan International Airport in South Jeolla are now nearing completion. After a seven-day national mourning period, the families of the 179 victims have taken the remains of their loved ones to hold funerals.When I first learned about this calamity, I focused on the readiness of the airport’s firefighting unit from a fire and disaster prevention perspective. However, this accident unfolded within just six minutes. Two minutes after the air traffic control tower warned the pilots of a bird strike risk, the cockpit issued a mayday alert, and four minutes later, the plane struck the localizer antenna during its emergency landing. The airport firefighting team had no time to respond, highlighting systemic flaws in disaster management rather than operational lapses.The English word “disaster” originates from the Greek words for “bad star,” reflecting an ancient belief that disasters were acts of fate. Yet, in the 21st century, with advanced technological capabilities, humanity approaches disasters differently. Disaster science aims to understand risks, while disaster engineering seeks to safeguard humanity, and disaster management strives to reduce both the likelihood and severity of crises through systematic controls.In the context of bird strikes, which can cause severe damage to aircraft, the probability of such incidents must be minimized. Surrounding Muan International Airport are four major bird habitats. While the airport reports 12 times fewer bird strikes than Jeju International Airport, its flight operations are also 80 times less frequent, making bird strike probability seven times higher. Despite this elevated risk, Muan's airport lacked sufficient facilities, personnel and robust oversight of its bird strike prevention committee.Experts believe the crash occurred because the aircraft suffered engine failure due to a bird strike, preventing the landing gear from deploying, which led to a belly landing. The precise causes of the accident and the massive loss of life must now be thoroughly investigated.Investigations are underway, with the police and the Aviation and Railway Accident Investigation Board of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport conducting inquiries, including an in-depth examination of the aircraft’s engines. U.S. agencies such as the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration, along with the aircraft manufacturer Boeing, are also participating in the investigation.At the center of scrutiny lies the localizer installed at the end of Muan Airport’s runway. This antenna, which guides aircraft to the runway centerline during instrument landings, should be designed to break apart easily upon impact to minimize damage during an overrun. However, at Muan, the localizer’s foundation was a solid 2-meter-high (6.56-foot-high) concrete structure concealed beneath a mound, exacerbating the severity of the crash. Even pilots who have flown at Muan for years reportedly did not know about the concrete base, and it is unlikely the crash pilots did either. Overlooking the high probability of bird strikes, combined with a poorly designed localizer, highlights a catastrophic failure of both disaster prevention pillars.Jeju Air’s operations have also come under scrutiny. Records show that the ill-fated flight operated 13 times over the two days preceding the accident. Experts suggest that mixing domestic and international routes in such a demanding schedule likely overtaxed the aircraft. Among six domestic airlines, Jeju Air has the highest average aircraft utilization rate and the oldest average fleet.Common sense dictates that older and heavily used aircraft require meticulous maintenance. However, the average number of maintenance personnel per aircraft at low-cost carriers is 11, compared to 16 for full-service carriers. Initially dismissive of concerns, Jeju Air later backtracked, announcing plans to reduce flights.Meanwhile, the Korea Airports Corporation, which manages Muan International Airport, has been operating under an acting CEO for eight months. Since the accident, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport has failed to provide clear explanations about the localizer, fueling public mistrust. Dismissing reasonable criticisms only ensures that such disasters will be repeated in the future.