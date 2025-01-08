Who’s the traitor here?

The Korean political arena bears an uncanny resemblance to the world of gangsters when it comes to the concept of "betrayal." In this realm, being labeled a traitor often amounts to political exile. Former lawmaker Yoo Seung-min was ostracized after clashing with former President Park Geun-hye, earning the damning epithet of "betrayer of politics." Similarly, former People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon was accused of betrayal and ousted for advocating for "accountability to the people," a stance interpreted as a slight against President Yoon Suk Yeol during the impeachment turmoil.Since the martial law declaration on Dec. 3, 2024, the use of the “betrayal” frame has grown even more overt. In this narrative, morality and justice are secondary; loyalty to one's faction and self-preservation take precedence. This has fostered a culture of allegiance that mirrors the code of honor among criminal syndicates, where loyalty is less about principle and more about survival.Eighteen People Power Party (PPP) lawmakers who broke through police barricades to vote in favor of repealing martial law have since been labeled traitors. So too have the 12 alleged lawmakers who supported President Yoon's impeachment. Recently, acting President Choi Sang-mok faced similar accusations after appointing two Constitutional Court justices. But this raises a critical question: Who is betraying whom?Without the actions of those 18 lawmakers, the PPP would remain tarnished by its complicity in shielding martial law. Without Choi’s decision, the impeachment trial could have descended into a legal quagmire, leaving the nation paralyzed. Choi's resolve was a stabilizing force against uncertainty, averting a crisis that could have plunged ordinary citizens into fear and chaos.Conversely, more than two dozen PPP lawmakers rushed to President Yoon’s Hannam-dong residence in a show of support after an arrest warrant was issued, ostensibly to shield him from legal accountability. Their actions were less about upholding justice than avoiding the ire of the party's hard-line supporters. But these lawmakers took an oath as National Assembly members to prioritize the national interest. Is obstructing a legal warrant truly in the nation's best interest? Why have they not called on Yoon to comply with the investigation? Protecting their leader while allowing the judicial system to erode is a betrayal of the public trust.Presidential Security Service chief Park Jong-jun, who blocked the execution of President Yoon's arrest warrant, appears to have misunderstood the very concept of loyalty. His actions suggest that his allegiance lies with the president as an individual, rather than the office or the law. By prioritizing the president over the judicial process, Park exemplifies the role of a “bodyguard,” not a public servant.When discussing betrayal, one cannot overlook Yoon himself. Upon taking office, he swore to uphold the Constitution, which charges the president with safeguarding the rule of law and uniting the nation. Yet, the Dec. 3 martial law, which sought to use military force to suppress the National Assembly, was a clear breach of constitutional principles.A president’s duty to national unity is the bedrock of prosperity. Yet, Yoon has divided the country. In a letter to supporters gathered outside his residence, he referred to them as "patriotic citizens" and vowed to "fight together to protect this nation." He urged them to "stay strong." Against whom, one wonders, is this war being waged? What kind of leader pits himself against his nation’s judicial and law enforcement institutions? If this is not incitement to division, what is?The rule of law is the cornerstone of any civilized democracy. Yet Yoon undermines it by refusing to cooperate with investigations and defying court-issued warrants. The Constitution's Article 11 guarantees equality before the law. What precedent will be set if ordinary citizens follow Yoon’s example and reject legal summons or court orders? The legitimacy of these processes must be contested within the legal framework, not outside it. That is the essence of the rule of law, a principle the public holds sacred.Though the nation remains ensnared in the fallout of martial law and impeachment, one thing has become clear: A leader who disregards the Constitution, divides the people, and undermines the rule of law must never again ascend to power.