DP must drop impeachment obsession

The Democratic Party (DP) has been relentlessly pressuring acting President Choi Sang-mok, accusing him of enabling the Presidential Security Service (PSS) to obstruct the arrest of President Yoon Suk Yeol. Park Chan-dae, the party's floor leader, claimed Tuesday that Choi’s inaction constitutes “dereliction of duty and aiding obstruction of justice.” Previously, DP leader Lee Jae-myung described the situation as “a second act of insurrection,” while lawmaker Choo Mi-ae went as far as suggesting “criminal charges and impeachment.”



It is evident that the PSS's use of physical force to block the arrest on Jan. 3, carried out by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), was the primary reason for the failed operation. Nevertheless, calls to impeach or prosecute acting President Choi raise concerns about the DP’s apparent obsession with impeachment.



Immediately after impeaching Yoon, DP pressured Prime Minister Han Duck-soo — who then served as acting President — to appoint three Constitutional Court justices, threatening him with impeachment. While Han acknowledged the necessity of appointing justices, he requested bipartisan agreement. However, DP displayed no intent to engage with the ruling party and subsequently suspended Han’s duties.



This pattern continued with Choi Sang-mok, the deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance, who stepped in as acting President. Despite opposition from certain Cabinet members and ruling party officials, Choi appointed two justices, temporarily halting the DP’s impeachment threats. Yet, as delays in the investigation of President Yoon persisted, the party once again turned to impeachment and legal threats, as if by reflex.



The DP’s string of impeachments has left numerous cabinet positions vacant, plunging the executive branch into an unprecedented crisis. Amid mounting economic concerns, further destabilizing acting President Choi would only exacerbate the situation.



Now more than ever, the legislative branch has a crucial role to play. However, the DP, which claims to be a “governing party,” seems singularly focused on power struggles, neglecting its responsibility to revive the economy. Today, the National Assembly is set to hold votes on six contentious bills, including the Grain Management Act and the special prosecution bills targeting President Yoon and first lady Kim Keon Hee. The party knows that without persuading at least some ruling party lawmakers, these bills cannot pass. Yet, they persist with a futile voting process.



The delays in investigating Yoon, which the DP criticizes, are largely a consequence of the prosecutorial reform measures and the hastily established CIO during the Moon Jae-in administration. Rather than threatening impeachment or pressuring the CIO chief, the party should ensure that investigations into sedition are conducted meticulously and impartially.



Many believe the party’s impatience stems from a desire to expedite a presidential election before courts rule on Lee Jae-myung’s election law violation case in the appellate and supreme courts. If the party insists on swift legal action against President Yoon, it must apply the same standard to Lee Jae-myung to earn public trust. While Yoon’s investigation has been aggressively pursued, Lee’s trial has dragged on for over two years despite regulations stipulating that first trials in such cases should conclude within six months. The party’s double standard is shameless.



The DP must abandon its impeachment threats and work with the ruling party to pass urgent legislation, such as the Semiconductor Special Act, if genuinely prioritizes the nation. The investigation of Yoon should be left to law enforcement agencies.



Translated using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.





