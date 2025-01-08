Education quality more important than tuition freezes

Sogang University and Kookmin University recently announced plans to raise undergraduate tuition fees by nearly 5 percent for the 2025 academic year, prompting other private universities in Seoul to consider following suit. Since 2009, the government has discouraged tuition hikes by excluding universities from programs such as the Type 2 National Scholarship, which ties state funding to tuition freezes. This policy has been upheld by both conservative and liberal administrations. While it has eased the financial burden on students, it has left universities in dire financial straits. Institutions have struggled to recruit top faculty, invest in advanced equipment, or even maintain existing facilities. Some lament that university infrastructure now lags behind that of elementary and secondary schools. This year, universities have openly defied the government, declaring their intent to raise tuition even at the expense of losing state scholarships. Yet, the Ministry of Education remains steadfast in its 17-year-old policy of freezing tuition.



It is undeniable that raising tuition increases the burden on students and their families. However, the declining quality of higher education cannot be ignored. Penalizing universities for modestly increasing tuition within the legally prescribed limit (5.49 percent this year) is counterproductive. Globally, the competition in advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductors is intensifying. Universities bear the responsibility of nurturing high-caliber talent, but how can they fulfill this role with inadequate funding? This is an existential issue that must be addressed from a national survival perspective.



Both immediate and long-term strategies are required. To offset tuition hikes, scholarships and other financial aid must be expanded, necessitating greater efficiency in education budget allocations. Financial support for non-competitive universities should be reconsidered, and structural reforms in higher education are overdue to match the declining school-age population. Moreover, comprehensive reform of the education budget, encompassing kindergartens, elementary, middle, and high schools, should be prepared.



On Dec. 31, the National Assembly passed an amendment to the Local Education Subsidy Act, extending the central government’s financial support for free high school education until 2027. Although the government opposed the measure, arguing that provincial education offices could fund it from their own budgets, the opposition forced the bill through. The government is now considering exercising its veto power. While free high school education is a worthwhile goal, the distribution of financial responsibility warrants further discussion. According to data from the Board of Audit and Inspection, as of 2019, public education spending per elementary school student in Korea was 1.34 times the OECD average, and for middle and high school students, it was 1.5 times. However, spending per university student was only 64 percent of the OECD average, indicating significant underinvestment in higher education.



Currently, 20.79 percent of national tax revenues are allocated to the Local Education Subsidy, which funds provincial education offices overseeing elementary, middle, and high schools. With increased tax revenues, the total subsidy rose from 55 trillion won in 2019 to 75 trillion won in 2023. However, none of these funds can be used for universities, leading to questionable expenditures such as building new office complexes or funding unnecessary perks for students and staff in primary and secondary schools. It is time to reevaluate how education funds are distributed with a broader perspective.



Translated using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.








