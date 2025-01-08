Today's fortune: Wednesday, Jan. 8

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: JealousLucky direction: East1936: Multiple responsibilities may challenge balance.1948: Maintain neutrality in disputes.1960: Praise encourages growth in others.1972: Collaboration needs fewer conflicting voices.1984: Challenges come through competition.1996: Strengthen skills for long-term success.Wealth: GoodHealth: GoodLove: JoyfulLucky direction: North1937: Exciting opportunities may require minor spending.1949: Financially rewarding events align favorably.1961: Gains exceed expenses.1973: Go with the flow for seamless progress.1985: Stay consistent for rewarding outcomes.1997: Discover useful resources or information.Wealth: GoodHealth: GoodLove: LoveLucky direction: East1938: Cultivate gratitude and positivity.1950: Giving generously leads to blessings.1962: Prioritize and nurture personal relationships.1974: Communication fosters understanding.1986: Respect partner opinions for harmony.1998: Balance personal and professional goals.Wealth: GoodHealth: GoodLove: PassionateLucky direction: Southwest1939: Age is no barrier to ambition.1951: Confidence fuels energy and success.1963: Approach challenges boldly.1975: Complete pending tasks without delay.1987: Today’s efforts ensure tomorrow’s triumphs.1999: Discipline and hard work are keys to success.Wealth: SpendingHealth: CautiousLove: ConflictingLucky direction: West1940: Avoid risky outings or unnecessary engagements.1952: Over-involvement may complicate situations.1964: Uphold dignity through modesty.1976: Navigate obstacles with tactful detours.1988: Avoid disputes; steer clear of negativity.2000: Resist impulsive, emotional reactions.Wealth: SpendingHealth: ModerateLove: EncountersLucky direction: North1941: Unfavorable situations may occur.1953: Guard against misplacing or damaging items.1965: Small annoyances may surface.1977: Cancel unnecessary appointments.1989: Plans may face sudden changes.2001: Be wary of potentially unproductive meetings.Wealth: ModerateHealth: CautiousLove: CloudyLucky direction: North1942: Resist exclusivity in thought or action.1954: Avoid short-term fixes with long-term costs.1966: Cooperation requires balanced input.1978: Depend on trusted allies.1990: Perform within reasonable limits.2002: Stay focused and avoid distractions.Wealth: GoodHealth: GoodLove: HappinessLucky direction: South1943: Each day holds unique opportunities.1955: Appreciate fleeting joys and surprises.1967: Familiar tasks bring comfort and ease.1979: Personal challenges improve professional growth.1991: Stay optimistic — rewarding moments await.2003: Small, steady joys add meaning to life.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: GenerousLucky direction: South1944: Routines provide grounding stability.1956: Keep warmth through simple comforts.1968: Stay hydrated and maintain health.1980: Give without expecting returns.1992: Showcase talents quietly, without boasting.2004: Entertainment like movies or shows may suit.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: GenerousLucky direction: East1945: Fulfill obligations for peace of mind.1957: Light-hearted distractions may rejuvenate.1969: Routine may lead to slight boredom.1981: Anticipate needs to avoid challenges.1993: Align actions with superiors’ expectations.2005: Calm attire like blue shades is ideal.Wealth: GoodHealth: GoodLove: JoyfulLucky direction: West1946: Financially favorable moments may arise.1958: Find balance between needs and wants.1970: Results align well with inputs.1982: Supplemental earnings may arise.1994: Seize chances for productive engagements.2006: Choose light or neutral-themed outfits.Wealth: ExcellentHealth: ExcellentLove: UnitedLucky direction: North1935: Abundance enriches every aspect.1947: Strong family unity creates harmony.1959: Collaborative efforts yield success.1971: Collective unity defines achievement.1983: Connections enhance growth and support.1995: Strengthened teamwork fosters results.2007: Thriving relationships blossom.