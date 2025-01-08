Today's fortune: Wednesday, Jan. 8
Published: 08 Jan. 2025, 07:00
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 (Dec. 9 on the lunar calendar)
Rat
Health: Moderate
Love: Jealous
Lucky direction: East
1936: Multiple responsibilities may challenge balance.
1948: Maintain neutrality in disputes.
1960: Praise encourages growth in others.
1972: Collaboration needs fewer conflicting voices.
1984: Challenges come through competition.
1996: Strengthen skills for long-term success.
Ox
Health: Good
Love: Joyful
Lucky direction: North
1937: Exciting opportunities may require minor spending.
1949: Financially rewarding events align favorably.
1961: Gains exceed expenses.
1973: Go with the flow for seamless progress.
1985: Stay consistent for rewarding outcomes.
1997: Discover useful resources or information.
Tiger
Health: Good
Love: Love
Lucky direction: East
1938: Cultivate gratitude and positivity.
1950: Giving generously leads to blessings.
1962: Prioritize and nurture personal relationships.
1974: Communication fosters understanding.
1986: Respect partner opinions for harmony.
1998: Balance personal and professional goals.
Rabbit
Health: Good
Love: Passionate
Lucky direction: Southwest
1939: Age is no barrier to ambition.
1951: Confidence fuels energy and success.
1963: Approach challenges boldly.
1975: Complete pending tasks without delay.
1987: Today’s efforts ensure tomorrow’s triumphs.
1999: Discipline and hard work are keys to success.
Dragon
Health: Cautious
Love: Conflicting
Lucky direction: West
1940: Avoid risky outings or unnecessary engagements.
1952: Over-involvement may complicate situations.
1964: Uphold dignity through modesty.
1976: Navigate obstacles with tactful detours.
1988: Avoid disputes; steer clear of negativity.
2000: Resist impulsive, emotional reactions.
Snake
Health: Moderate
Love: Encounters
Lucky direction: North
1941: Unfavorable situations may occur.
1953: Guard against misplacing or damaging items.
1965: Small annoyances may surface.
1977: Cancel unnecessary appointments.
1989: Plans may face sudden changes.
2001: Be wary of potentially unproductive meetings.
Horse
Health: Cautious
Love: Cloudy
Lucky direction: North
1942: Resist exclusivity in thought or action.
1954: Avoid short-term fixes with long-term costs.
1966: Cooperation requires balanced input.
1978: Depend on trusted allies.
1990: Perform within reasonable limits.
2002: Stay focused and avoid distractions.
Sheep
Health: Good
Love: Happiness
Lucky direction: South
1943: Each day holds unique opportunities.
1955: Appreciate fleeting joys and surprises.
1967: Familiar tasks bring comfort and ease.
1979: Personal challenges improve professional growth.
1991: Stay optimistic — rewarding moments await.
2003: Small, steady joys add meaning to life.
Monkey
Health: Moderate
Love: Generous
Lucky direction: South
1944: Routines provide grounding stability.
1956: Keep warmth through simple comforts.
1968: Stay hydrated and maintain health.
1980: Give without expecting returns.
1992: Showcase talents quietly, without boasting.
2004: Entertainment like movies or shows may suit.
Rooster
Health: Moderate
Love: Generous
Lucky direction: East
1945: Fulfill obligations for peace of mind.
1957: Light-hearted distractions may rejuvenate.
1969: Routine may lead to slight boredom.
1981: Anticipate needs to avoid challenges.
1993: Align actions with superiors’ expectations.
2005: Calm attire like blue shades is ideal.
Dog
Health: Good
Love: Joyful
Lucky direction: West
1946: Financially favorable moments may arise.
1958: Find balance between needs and wants.
1970: Results align well with inputs.
1982: Supplemental earnings may arise.
1994: Seize chances for productive engagements.
2006: Choose light or neutral-themed outfits.
Pig
Health: Excellent
Love: United
Lucky direction: North
1935: Abundance enriches every aspect.
1947: Strong family unity creates harmony.
1959: Collaborative efforts yield success.
1971: Collective unity defines achievement.
1983: Connections enhance growth and support.
1995: Strengthened teamwork fosters results.
2007: Thriving relationships blossom.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)