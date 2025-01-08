Où est la boulangerie? Korea's Paris Baguette arrives at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Published: 08 Jan. 2025
JIM BULLEY
Korean bakery chain Paris Baguette and Premier League football club Tottenham Hotspur announced a new partnership Wednesday, with the faux-Parisian chain named Spurs’ new “Official Coffee and Bakery Partner.”
Paris Baguette will be “integrating its coffee product into our matchday food and beverage menus,” Tottenham Hotspur said in a statement. That plan may come as a surprise to Korean fans, who know the chain more as a place to pick up a loaf of sweet garlic bread than an Americano.
The selection at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is likely to differ from the sweet buns and even sweeter bread found on the streets of Seoul, however. While the chain is sometimes criticized in Korea for being the least authentic patisserie this side of the Champs-Élysées, Paris Baguette serves a different range of products that cater to local tastes at its over 600 stores overseas.
Paris Baguette has recently expanded to London, and a partnership with Tottenham Hotspur positions the brand alongside club and country captain Son Heung-min. The club also recently signed rising star Yang Min-hyeok.
““I believe that partnering with the world-renowned Tottenham Hotspur offers a great opportunity to showcase Paris Baguette’s exceptional taste and quality to customers in Korea, the UK and also worldwide,” Paris Baguette CEO Hur Jin-soo said in the Tottenham statement.
Spurs are not the first foreign football club to get the Paris Baguette touch. The bakery chain jumped straight in at the deep end last year with a partnership with Paris Saint-Germain, home of star Korean midfielder Lee Kang-in.
