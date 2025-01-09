Gov't to send families cabbage, radishes for Lunar New Year meals

The government plans to increase the supply of ingredients needed to prepare for the Lunar New Year in a bid to help tame inflationary pressure, a ruling party lawmaker said Thursday.The decision was reached during a meeting of senior officials of the government and the People Power Party (PPP), held at the National Assembly to discuss measures to support people's livelihoods, according to Rep. Kim Sang-hoon, the PPP's top policymaker.The two sides agreed to supply 1.5 times the usual amount of holiday-related food, such as napa cabbages, white radishes and apples, in the run-up to the holiday set for Jan. 25-30.Demand for vegetables, fruits, eggs and other foods usually rises in Korea ahead of the Lunar New Year and Chuseok harvest festival as people prepare holiday meals for family gatherings.Other agreed measures include issuing a record amount of 5.5 trillion won ($3.7 billion) worth of Onnuri coupons, which can be redeemed for discounts at traditional markets and small shops.KTX and Super Rapid Train tickets will be offered at a discount of up to 30 to 40 percent for people traveling from the provinces to the capital area during the Lunar New Year.The government also plans to inject 1.7 trillion won to support small- and medium-sized firms during the holiday to help ease their financial burden.Yonhap