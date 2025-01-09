 Kospi opens higher after mixed Wall Street close, investors await U.S. jobs report
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Kospi opens higher after mixed Wall Street close, investors await U.S. jobs report

Published: 09 Jan. 2025, 10:44
A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Thursday. [YONHAP]

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Thursday. [YONHAP]

 
Shares opened higher Thursday after a mixed close on Wall Street, with investors eyeing Friday's U.S. jobs report.
 
The Kospi added 3.13 points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,524.18 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 

Related Article

 
Foreigners and individuals bought a combined 186 billion won ($127 million) worth of stocks, offsetting institutions' stock selling valued at 183.98 billion won.
 
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.25 percent to 42,635.20, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite fell 0.06 percent to 19,478.88.
 
In Seoul, auto and tech stocks were lead gainers.
 
Hyundai Motor rose 1.87 percent, its affiliate Kia climbed 3 percent to 104,100 won, SK hynix jumped 3.2 percent to 201,000 won and LG Electronics climbed 0.12 percent.
 
Among decliners, Korean Air fell 0.22 percent, Jeju Air shed 0.9 percent and LG Energy Solution was down 1.2 percent.
 
The local currency was trading at 1,459.60 won against the greenback at 9:15 a.m., up 4.6 won from the previous session.
 
 

Yonhap
tags Korea Kospi Seoul Market Stock shares

More in Finance

Kospi opens higher after mixed Wall Street close, investors await U.S. jobs report

Samsung rally drives Kospi up more than 1 percent

Tech shares lead gains for Korean stocks

Shares rise for third session on foreign investment rally

Kospi up nearly 2 percent amid bargain hunting, Microsoft announcement, U.S. tech gains

Related Stories

Kospi closes down 0.14%, settling in wake of Fed rate cut hint

Kospi opens marginally higher on tech and auto share gains

Kospi closes down for second straight session on profit taking

Kospi up nearly 2 percent amid bargain hunting, Microsoft announcement, U.S. tech gains

Kospi jumps 1.57% on the back of U.S. inflation data
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)