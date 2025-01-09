Ceragem strives for lifelong wellness solutions with CES award-winning innovation
LAS VEGAS - Ceragem is striving to be a lifelong wellness manager for its customers with solutions that promote healthy habits in seven areas, from their core to exercise, rest, antiaging, circulation, nutrition and mindset, according to CEO Lee Kyung-soo in Las Vegas on Wednesday.
The company set up a booth with the theme "Wellness Begins at Home" at the ongoing CES 2025 displaying its latest products and solutions, six of which have bagged innovation awards at the trade show.
The awarded products include the Home Therapy Booth, a one-person sauna that is able to collect real-time data on the user's body such as temperature and heart rate to switch modes. Its AI Medi Water, a direct water ionizer for the home, was also recognized for its innovativeness.
"Our goal is to manage our customers' health from birth to death," Lee said in an interview on Wednesday.
"We want to provide our 'seven care' solutions depending on the customers' generation. But what we wanted to do was to provide these solutions through experiences."
That is why Ceragem focuses on offline outlets to allow customers to make their purchase decisions after fully experiencing what solutions they need, from remedies for their "core," as the company refers to the spine, to internal and mental well-being.
One of the offline outlets is the Ceragem Well Park, which takes the form of a kid's cafe. In the corner of an indoor playground at the cafe are Ceragem's massage chairs, where parents can relax while letting their children play.
"We have the Well Park for kids. We have Well Cafe and the Well Lounge for those in their 50s and 60s, and then we are planning to make a Well Town for seniors, which is similar to Silver Town, this year," he said.
"We wanted to show them what their homes are supposed to look like with our products [through the offline outlets]."
An emphasis on customer experience lead Ceragem to ban the usage of the word "sell" within the company.
"If we focus on selling, that could lead to some more sales. But that is not sustainable at all. They will never turn back to the rest of our seven health care programs," the CEO said. "We only use the world 'purchase' because if we let them experience the solutions and let them make the purchase decision by themselves, they will never regret it and will keep coming back to us."
Lyu Jae-cheol, the LG Electronics president who leads the Home Appliance Solution division, mentioned Ceragem as a possible partner in the future at another press event Wednesday after paying a visit to its booth earlier.
"LG Electronics and we share the same customers. LG Electronics does home appliances and we do the solutions. From the customer's point of view, they would want the product and solution to be integrated. There is no reason not to collaborate," the Ceragem CEO said.
Ceragem considers this to be the year of momentum for its global expansion in China and the United States.
