Hyundai Mobis to launch world's first holographic windshield in 2027
Published: 09 Jan. 2025, 15:26
- SARAH CHEA
Future cars won't have displays, but their front windshields will have it all, Hyundai Mobis suggests.
Hyundai Mobis introduced the world's first full-windshield holographic display at CES 2025 in Las Vegas on Wednesday, co-developed with Germany’s Carl Zeiss, which allows drivers and passengers to check all the essential information through its front window in the absence of a display.
The front windshield of Kia's EV9, displayed at the trade show, is dispatched with so-called holographic optical element film, which “utilizes the principle of light diffraction to project images and videos directly to the viewer’s eyes,” according to the company.
All the critical information like driving data, navigation and music playlists are visible through the window, which Mobis says is “the world's only technology to use the whole window as a screen” to “prevent drivers from being distracted while driving.”
Hyundai Mobis and Carl Zeiss are jointly developing the technology, with the goal of completing the advanced development by the end of the first half of this year. Commercialization is expected in 2027.
Hyundai Mobis CEO Lee Gyu-suk met Carl Zeiss CEO Karl Lamprecht at CES 2025 on Wednesday to discuss further cooperation. They announced cooperation in various sectors beyond the automobile display, such as augmented reality displays and driver-detecting monitoring systems.
Mobis held more than 30 business meetings with 18 global clients at the CES 2025, which runs through Jan. 11.
