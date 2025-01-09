Hyundai plans $16.6 billion investment in Korea for 2025, with half earmarked for R&D
Hyundai Motor Group will invest a record 24.3 trillion won ($16.4 billion) in Korea in 2025, with nearly half allocated to research and development (R&D) to advance the domestic mobility sector.
The Korean automaking group announced the investment on Thursday, marking a 19 percent increase from its previous record of 20.4 trillion won in 2024.
Approximately 11.5 trillion won will be allocated to R&D, focusing on key technologies such as electrification, hydrogen and software-defined vehicles (SDVs).
Hyundai Motor plans to offer 21 EV models by 2030, while Kia aims to launch 15 models, including purpose-built vehicles, by 2027.
The group described the bold investment as essential for navigating uncertainty and securing future growth engines, stating, "Continuous and stable investment is crucial to overcoming crises and driving future growth."
