 Industry Ministry vows closer ties with key sectors as global trade uncertainty looms
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Industry Ministry vows closer ties with key sectors as global trade uncertainty looms

Published: 09 Jan. 2025, 10:23
Industry Policy Deputy Minister Lee Seung-ryeol speaks during an event in Seoul on Sept. 11. [MINISTRY OF TRADE, INDUSTRY AND ENERGY]

Industry Policy Deputy Minister Lee Seung-ryeol speaks during an event in Seoul on Sept. 11. [MINISTRY OF TRADE, INDUSTRY AND ENERGY]

 
Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Thursday pledged to strengthen communication with businesses in key industries, including semiconductors and batteries, amid growing uncertainties in the global trade environment ahead of the launch of a new U.S. administration.
 
Lee Seung-ryeol, deputy minister for industry policy, made the remark during a meeting with representatives from 11 major industries to discuss strategies for maintaining export growth, according to the Trade Ministry.
 

Related Article

 
Korea's exports grew 8.2 percent in 2024 from a year earlier, reaching a record high of $683.8 billion.
 
"The government and the private sector must enhance cooperation to navigate uncertainties both from home and abroad," Lee said.
 
Lee also urged businesses to utilize their communication channels to maintain a favorable business environment with the United States, ahead of the start of the second Donald Trump administration later this month.
 
 
 
 
 

Yonhap
tags Korea Industry export

More in Industry

Industry Ministry vows closer ties with key sectors as global trade uncertainty looms

Hyundai plans $16.6 billion investment in Korea for 2025, with half earmarked for R&D

SK's chip development surpasses Nvidia's demands, says chairman Chey

Exclusive: DHL CEO discussing robot-powered warehouses with Hyundai, Hanjin

Samsung expects disappointing Q4, 2024 earnings on chip slump

Related Stories

Government to spend 64 trillion won on promoting service exports

Services are key to Korea becoming 10th largest exporter

Industry Minister vows to achieve record exports this year

Exports down

Medical product exports jump up 27 percent in H1
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)