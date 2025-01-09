Olive Young hits record number of 100 billion won stores

Pictured is an Olive Young store in Myeong-dong, central Seoul, on Jan. 9.CJ Olive Young announced on Jan. 8 that its stores with annual sales of more than 100 billion won ($68.5 million) surpassed 100 for the first time in 2023. Only two of the brand's locations reported comparable sales in 2013, 61 in 2022 and 83 in 2023.