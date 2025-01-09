 Olive Young hits record number of 100 billion won stores
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Olive Young hits record number of 100 billion won stores

Published: 09 Jan. 2025, 18:33
Pictured is an Olive Young store in Myeong-dong, central Seoul, on Jan. 9. [YONHAP]

Pictured is an Olive Young store in Myeong-dong, central Seoul, on Jan. 9. [YONHAP]

 
Pictured is an Olive Young store in Myeong-dong, central Seoul, on Jan. 9.
 
CJ Olive Young announced on Jan. 8 that its stores with annual sales of more than 100 billion won ($68.5 million) surpassed 100 for the first time in 2023. Only two of the brand's locations reported comparable sales in 2013, 61 in 2022 and 83 in 2023.
 
Pictured is an Olive Young store in Myeong-dong, central Seoul, on Jan. 9. [YONHAP]

Pictured is an Olive Young store in Myeong-dong, central Seoul, on Jan. 9. [YONHAP]

Pictured is an Olive Young store in Myeong-dong, central Seoul, on Jan. 9.

Pictured is an Olive Young store in Myeong-dong, central Seoul, on Jan. 9.

tags CJ Olive Young Olive Young CJ

More in Industry

Lotte chief calls for competitive innovation to rebound from 'tough' 2024

Olive Young hits record number of 100 billion won stores

Ceragem strives for lifelong wellness solutions with CES award-winning innovation

Samsung to mass-produce rollable OLED laptop screens starting in April

LG CNS aims for $4.1 billion valuation in February IPO

Related Stories

CJ Olive Young takes first steps to an IPO

Apple Pay available at Olive Young

Seongsu Station to feature CJ Olive Young in name rebrand

Shop 'til you drop means on all retail channels now

Anti-Starbucks law to be implemented from next April
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)