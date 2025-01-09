Samsung Biologics, LigaChem Biosciences expand cancer treatment collaboration
Published: 09 Jan. 2025, 14:23
-
- LEE JAE-LIM
- [email protected]
Samsung Biologics expanded its partnership with LigaChem Biosciences to collaborate on projects to develop antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer treatments, the drugmaker said on Thursday.
The two companies will commence at least three related projects this year, with Samsung Biologics supporting LigaChem’s ADC programs at the former’s facility in Songdo, Incheon.
Samsung Biologics’ ADC plant was completed last year, a four-story building equipped with a 500-liter (123-gallon) conjugation reactor.
The duo initially sealed a contract development organization agreement in February 2024 to collaborate on LigaChem’s ADC programs targeting solid tumors.
“The latest collaboration will further strengthen Samsung Biologics’ capabilities across all stages of ADC development and manufacturing as part of our commitment to deliver safe and high-quality therapeutics to patients,” said John Rim, CEO and president of Samsung Biologics, in a statement. “We look forward to supporting our clients’ innovative ADC pipelines, ensuring the highest quality and timelines are met.”
LigaChem Biosciences President and CEO Kim Yong-zu added that the company hopes to accelerate its development by leveraging Samsung Biologics’ extensive experience as a contract development and manufacturing organization.
Samsung Biologics has been investing globally in bio companies with competitive ADC technologies through the Samsung Life Science Fund that was jointly created between Samsung affiliates to advance in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors.
In 2023, it invested in Araris Biotech in Switzerland and AimedBio, a bio company in Korea. Last year, it also invested in BrickBio, a U.S.-based preclinical-stage bio company focused on developing precision biologics.
BY LEE JAE-LIM [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)