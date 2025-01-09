Samsung to mass-produce rollable OLED laptop screens starting in April

Samsung Display, a screen-making subsidiary of Samsung Electronics, said Wednesday it will mass-produce rollable organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays for laptops starting in April.The new rollable display debuted on Lenovo's ThinkBook Plus G6 Rollable laptop, which premiered at the ongoing CES 2025 in Las Vegas, according to Samsung Display.This flexible screen transforms from a 14-inch OLED panel to a larger 16.7-inch display, with half the screen rolling beneath the keypad when not in use.Samsung Display, a key supplier of foldable screens for Samsung Electronics, emphasized that the new rollable screen is thinner and more efficient than previous models due to its on-cell film technology, which embeds the touch panel layer between the color filter substrate and the polarizer, reducing thickness and improving energy efficiency.In addition to the rollable, the company showcased a demo laptop featuring the world's first 18.1-inch foldable OLED screen.When fully unfolded, it offers the screen space of two tablets. Folded, it transforms into a 13.1-inch laptop display with touch-screen functionality, highlighting Samsung Display's expertise in foldable technologies.The company said the new foldable display eliminates the screen crease found in current foldable smartphones“With our extensive experience in foldable displays, we could achieve durability for rollable products,” said Samsung Display. “Rollable technology is set to bring in innovative changes in portability and user experience in IT devices, particularly laptops.”Samsung Display also unveiled a new concept of the Stretchable MicroLED, a display capable of physically stretching and popping outward.In the demo, the screen played a video of a great white shark crashing into the display, causing it to extend outward.The company said this technology could be adapted for more creative applications across various types of devices in the future.Yonhap