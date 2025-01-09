 Tous les Jours to open first Malaysian store this year
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Tous les Jours to open first Malaysian store this year

Published: 09 Jan. 2025, 16:14
CJ Foodville Indonesia President Director Jeong Soo-won, left, and Malyasian retail firm Stream Empire Holdings CEO Justin Lim pose for a photo after signing a master franchise agreement on Jan. 8 to open Tous les Jours bakeries in Malaysia. [CJ FOODVILLE]

CJ Foodville Indonesia President Director Jeong Soo-won, left, and Malyasian retail firm Stream Empire Holdings CEO Justin Lim pose for a photo after signing a master franchise agreement on Jan. 8 to open Tous les Jours bakeries in Malaysia. [CJ FOODVILLE]

 
Bakery chain Tous les Jours will open its first store in Malaysia in the first half of 2025 through a master franchise deal with local firm Stream Empire Holdings, the chain’s operator, CJ Foodville, said Thursday.
 
The brand will use the supply chain and knowledge it has gained from operating in Indonesia, another Muslim-majority country that requires halal-certified catering, to further its expansion in Malaysia and in the Southeast Asian market, CJ Foodville said.
 
“Tous les Jours plans to accelerate its expansion in the Southeast Asian market by establishing itself as a healthy and fresh premium bakery brand,” a spokesperson for CJ Foodville said through its press release.
 
The chain “will create a strong synergy between its successful business in Indonesia and its local partners and infrastructure in Malaysia.”
 
Tous les Jours opened its first store in Indonesia in 2011 and currently operates more than 70 branches in the country. CJ constructed a plant in Bekasi, West Java, in 2019 that produces bread for the bakery chain's branches in Southeast Asia.
 
Malaysia is the ninth country outside of Korea to house a Tous les Jours branch. CJ also operates stores in Vietnam, Mongolia, Cambodia, the United States and Canda.
 
Stream Empire Holdings is a Malaysia-based retail firm that operates around 200 shops including food and beverage, fashion retail and convenience stores across Malaysia and in other Southeast Asian countries. CJ expects the partnership to provide specialized knowledge and a local network that will help expand Tous les Jours in the country. 
 
The Malaysian bakery market is worth around 13.82 billion ringgit ($3.1 billion), according to the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation, which projects that it will grow an average of 5.9 percent annually from 2024 to 2028.

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Tous les Jours CJ Foodville bakery Malaysia

More in Industry

Krafton breaks the gaming mold with smart NPCs in Nvidia collaboration

Tous les Jours to open first Malaysian store this year

LG Energy swings to $154M operating loss in Q4 on still-weak EV demand

Hyundai Mobis to launch world's first holographic windshield in 2027

Biden administration to place new, last-minute export controls on AI semiconductors: Report

Related Stories

PE firm invests $54 million into CJ Foodville

CJ's Tous les Jours to open first Singapore outlet this year

Korean bakeries earn their crust overseas, build more plants

Subscription services hit 2nd wave as big firms join in

Itaewon bakery stays open proudly to serve after tragedy

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)