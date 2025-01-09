Tous les Jours to open first Malaysian store this year
Bakery chain Tous les Jours will open its first store in Malaysia in the first half of 2025 through a master franchise deal with local firm Stream Empire Holdings, the chain’s operator, CJ Foodville, said Thursday.
The brand will use the supply chain and knowledge it has gained from operating in Indonesia, another Muslim-majority country that requires halal-certified catering, to further its expansion in Malaysia and in the Southeast Asian market, CJ Foodville said.
“Tous les Jours plans to accelerate its expansion in the Southeast Asian market by establishing itself as a healthy and fresh premium bakery brand,” a spokesperson for CJ Foodville said through its press release.
The chain “will create a strong synergy between its successful business in Indonesia and its local partners and infrastructure in Malaysia.”
Tous les Jours opened its first store in Indonesia in 2011 and currently operates more than 70 branches in the country. CJ constructed a plant in Bekasi, West Java, in 2019 that produces bread for the bakery chain's branches in Southeast Asia.
Malaysia is the ninth country outside of Korea to house a Tous les Jours branch. CJ also operates stores in Vietnam, Mongolia, Cambodia, the United States and Canda.
Stream Empire Holdings is a Malaysia-based retail firm that operates around 200 shops including food and beverage, fashion retail and convenience stores across Malaysia and in other Southeast Asian countries. CJ expects the partnership to provide specialized knowledge and a local network that will help expand Tous les Jours in the country.
The Malaysian bakery market is worth around 13.82 billion ringgit ($3.1 billion), according to the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation, which projects that it will grow an average of 5.9 percent annually from 2024 to 2028.
