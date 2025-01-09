Economic woes deepen amid leadership void in Korea (KOR)

Korea ushers in the new year with a bleak economic outlook as the twin shocks of martial law and impeachment exacerbate a domestic consumption slump. Signs of a prolonged economic chill abound. The Korea Development Institute issued a sobering warning for the first time in two years, stating that "downside risks to the economy are growing." This assessment stems from sluggish production growth, a delayed economic recovery and waning consumer confidence amid heightened uncertainty.



Frozen consumer sentiment is at the core of this analysis. During the 2016 impeachment of President Park Geun-hye, the consumer sentiment index fell by 9.4 points over three months. This time, the index has plummeted by 12.3 points in just one month, underscoring the severity of the current crisis.



International observers are equally concerned. Global investment banks have downgraded their growth forecasts for Korea. JP Morgan recently slashed its 2025 growth projection to 1.3 percent, a steep 0.4 percentage point reduction within a month. The average forecast by eight major global investment banks now stands at 1.7 percent, down 0.4 percentage points in three months and below Seoul's own estimate of 1.8 percent. Political uncertainty at home is a key driver of these grim predictions.



Korea’s corporate sector is also grappling with significant headwinds. Key export industries face mounting challenges, and Samsung Electronics, the crown jewel of the nation’s economy, reported a stark earnings shock for the fourth quarter. According to the company's report on Wednesday, Samsung’s operating profit plummeted to 6.5 trillion won ($4.45 billion), falling short of market expectations and even underperforming its troubled third quarter. A combination of China’s aggressive pricing strategies and delays in high bandwidth memory (HBM) supply have taken a toll. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's criticism of Samsung’s HBM design further clouds the company’s outlook. Adding to these woes, the upcoming inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Jan. 20 introduces additional uncertainties for businesses.



The crux of the problem lies in a glaring leadership vacuum as Korea navigates this economic storm. Acting President Choi Sang-mok, who must spearhead the nation’s economic recovery, remains entangled in political controversies. Opposition parties have accused Choi of dereliction of duty for not invoking his authority over the Presidential Security Service, with impeachment threats casting a shadow over his leadership.



Political leadership, meanwhile, offers little hope. Mired in partisan strife, lawmakers have sidelined economic and livelihood issues. The opposition has continued to push restrictive corporate regulations, such as amendments to the National Assembly Testimony and Appraisal Act, while stalling critical legislation like the Semiconductor Special Act, which is essential for supporting the industry's activity.



Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung hosted a foreign exchange market roundtable Wednesday, but without genuine bipartisan cooperation, such gestures risk dismissal as mere political theater. Korea’s economy needs action rooted in sincerity, not superficial displays of concern.



To weather this storm, decisive leadership and unity are essential. The path to recovery demands prioritizing the economy over political disputes and embracing collaborative governance to restore public and investor confidence. Korea’s economic resilience hinges on it.





경제 혹한 길어지는데 난국 풀 리더십이 없다



KDI, 2년 만에 “경제 하방 위험 커진다” 진단

해외서도 시선 싸늘…삼성전자는 ‘어닝 쇼크’





계엄과 탄핵의 충격파에 내수 침체가 겹치며 한국 경제가 암울한 새해를 맞고 있다. 우울한 전망과 소식이 이어지면서 경제의 혹한이 길어질 전망이다. 한국개발연구원(KDI)은 2년 만에 “우리 경제의 하방 위험이 커지고 있다”는 진단을 내놨다. 생산 증가세 둔화 속에 경기 개선이 지연되는 가운데 불확실성 확대로 인한 경기 심리 위축의 영향으로 분석했다. 근거는 꽁꽁 얼어붙은 소비다. 2016년 박근혜 대통령 탄핵 당시 소비자심리지수가 3개월간 9.4포인트 하락했지만, 이번에는 한 달 만에 12.3포인트 떨어졌다.



우려 섞인 눈으로 한국 경제를 바라보는 건 해외도 마찬가지다. 글로벌 투자은행(IB)이 내놓은 경제성장률 전망치는 싸늘하기 그지없다. JP모건은 올해 한국 성장률 전망치를 1.3%로 하향 조정했다. 한 달 만에 전망치를 0.4%포인트 낮췄다. 글로벌 IB 8곳의 올해 성장률 전망치 평균은 1.7%다. 석 달 만에 0.4%포인트 떨어진 것으로, 정부가 제시한 전망치(1.8%)를 밑돈다. 국내 정치 불확실성이 비관적 전망의 근거다.



기업의 상황도 여의치 않다. 국내 수출 주력 업종의 부진이 예상되는 상황 속에 증시 시가총액 1위인 삼성전자는 지난해 4분기 ‘어닝 쇼크’를 기록했다. 어제 실적 발표에 따르면 4분기 영업이익은 6조5000억원에 그쳤다. 시장 전망치를 하회한 것은 물론, 경영진이 사과문을 냈던 3분기보다도 적다. 중국의 저가 공세와 고대역폭메모리(HBM) 공급 지연 탓이다. 젠슨 황 엔비디아 최고경영자(CEO)가 삼성전자의 HBM에 대해 “새로운 디자인을 설계해야 한다”고 지적하며 향후 실적 전망에도 먹구름이 꼈다. 오는 20일 출범하는 도널드 트럼프 2기도 기업 경영에는 불안 요인이다.



문제는 내우외환의 한국 경제가 직면한 난국을 헤쳐가는 데 필요한 리더십 부재다. 한국 경제의 활로를 찾기 위해 각종 현안을 틀어쥐고 챙겨야 하는 최상목 대통령 권한대행은 정치 이슈에 발목이 잡혀 있다. 야당은 경호처 지휘권을 발동하지 않은 최 대행을 직무유기 혐의로 고발하는가 하면, 걸핏하면 탄핵을 들먹이며 최 대행을 흔들고 있다.



정치권에 정국 수습의 리더십을 기대하기는 그야말로 난망이다. 정쟁의 늪에 빠져 민생과 경제를 내팽개치고 있다. 국회 증언감정법 등 기업을 옥죄는 법안을 반복해 추진하면서도 반도체특별법 등 기업 활동에 필요한 법안 처리에는 지지부진한 야당의 행태는 경제를 살리려는 의지가 있는지 의심스러울 정도다. 이재명 더불어민주당 대표가 어제 외환시장 간담회를 열었지만, 경제 살리기에 합심하는 모습을 보이지 않는다면 그저 보여주기식 행사에 그칠 뿐이다. 경제에는 쇼가 아닌 진정성 있는 협력이 필요하다.

