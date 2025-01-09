Embrace global reinterpretations of Korean food (KOR)

Moon Jung-hoon

The author is a professor at the Department of Agricultural Economics and Sociology, Seoul National University and director of Food Business Lab.



When people eat the same food, they don’t necessarily experience the same taste or aroma. Genetic differences can make certain flavors or smells more intense for some while barely perceptible for others. Even when taste perceptions align, cultural and social conditioning often leads to varying preferences for the same dish. For instance, dishes that seem overly salty to us are considered perfectly seasoned in Europe.



Historically, salt was a luxury in Europe, symbolizing wealth and abundance. This association evolved into a culinary tradition of generous salting. In Korea, however, where soups and broths dominate, salt dissolves evenly, making even a modest amount feel less intense. By contrast, European dishes often involve sprinkling salt atop food right before serving, creating a sharp, concentrated salty flavor.



Koreans also tend to pair saltiness with umami, often derived from fermented condiments like soy sauce, doenjang, and gochujang. These staples are rich in glutamic acid, the compound associated with MSG. Even when salt is used directly, it is typically complemented by umami-rich broths made from ingredients like beef shank or anchovies. For Koreans, the harmony of saltiness and umami defines proper seasoning.



In Europe, on the other hand, salt is commonly combined with vinegar or herbs, often lacking umami altogether. This absence makes their salty flavors feel unbalanced to Korean palates, resulting in a perception of harshness and a lack of depth. Conversely, Europeans often find Korean cuisine overly rich and complex, making it difficult to embrace.



A striking example of these cultural differences can be found in Lombardy, Italy, a major rice-producing region. At local restaurants, one might encounter confusion over the Korean preference for soft-cooked, unseasoned steamed rice. Italians question why anyone would eat plain, flavorless rice. For them, rice serves as a blank canvas, requiring an infusion of sauces and spices to create risotto. Moreover, the "al dente" texture they favor is considered undercooked — if not raw — by Korean standards, while they might perceive Korean-style rice as overcooked and mushy.



Years ago, Japanese-style aged sashimi was portrayed as superior to Korea’s fresher, livelier counterpart on TV shows. Soy sauce was touted as the proper condiment, rather than chogochujang — vinegar added gochujang. Today, however, Japanese diners are enjoying Korean-style raw fish paired with gochujang and ssamjang. Has Japanese culinary culture regressed? Has our gochujang suddenly become more palatable?



Taste is not absolute. It is a cultural phenomenon, deeply influenced by learning and exposure. Even foods once considered unappealing to foreigners, like the chewy and spicy tteokbokki, have become major export hits. As Korea’s cultural content gains global recognition, Korean cuisine is naturally reaching broader audiences, resonating without the need for overblown claims about its health benefits or superiority.



The globalization of Korean food isn’t about asserting its excellence but about its accessibility. Today, Korean products line supermarket shelves worldwide, Korean restaurants are multiplying, and Korean chefs are finding better opportunities abroad.



In Paris, over 200 establishments claim to serve Korean cuisine. While some worry about the distortion of "authentic" Korean flavors, there’s no need for concern. People often start with “fusion” versions of a cuisine but eventually develop a curiosity for the authentic. This curiosity leads them to seek out traditional Korean restaurants or even visit Korea itself to experience the original.



Above all, we should embrace reinterpretations of Korean food as a form of homage. Just as sushi transformed into the California roll in North America, such innovations didn’t harm Japan or its culinary reputation. Encouraging chefs worldwide to experiment with and reimagine Korean cuisine can only be positive. All we need to do is establish a reliable global supply chain for authentic Korean ingredients. The creativity and adaptations are up to them.



Translated using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.













세계화가 되어버린 한식

문정훈 서울대 농경제사회학부 교수·푸드비즈니스랩 소장



사람들은 같은 음식을 먹을 때 같은 맛과 향을 느끼지 않는다. 유전적인 차이 때문에 특정 맛이나 향을 더 강렬하게 느끼거나 거의 느끼지 못하기도 한다. 그러나 음식의 맛을 동일하게 느낀다고 하더라도 문화적·사회적 학습에 의해 동일한 음식에 대해 호불호가 갈리기도 한다. 예컨대 우리가 유럽에 가서 먹으면 지나치게 짜다고 느끼는 그 음식들이 그 동네에선 정석이다.



유럽에서는 예로부터 소금이 귀해 소금을 많이 쳐서 먹는 것이 풍요로움의 상징이었고, 그것이 식문화로 자리 잡기도 했다. 우리는 국·탕 등의 국물 음식이 많고. 국물에는 짠맛이 균질하게 퍼지니 소금을 웬만큼 써도 덜 짜게 느껴진다. 그러나 유럽의 음식에서 소금은 요리 맨 마지막에 음식 위에다 뿌리는 경우가 많다. 이 경우 적은 양의 소금으로 강렬한 짠맛을 느끼게 된다.



또 하나, 우리의 짠맛은 대체로 감칠맛을 내는 MSG 성분으로 알려진 글루탐산과 함께 가는 경우가 많다. 우리는 음식의 간을 할 때 간장·된장·고추장을 많이 쓰는데, 이 발효 장류에는 소금뿐만 아니라 다량의 글루탐산이 함유되어 있다. 이런 장류를 쓰지 않고 소금으로 간을 맞출 때는 애초에 소고기 양지, 멸치 등으로 감칠맛이 강한 육수를 뽑아낸 경우이다. 즉, 우리는 음식에서 짠맛은 감칠맛과 잘 조화가 되어 있어야 간이 맞다고 인식한다.



반면에 유럽에선 감칠맛이 없는 소금과 식초, 허브 등으로 주로 간을 내기 때문에 그들의 짠맛에는 감칠맛이 빠져 있는 경우가 많다. 이 경우 한국 사람들은 맛의 밸런스가 맞지 않는다고 머릿속에서 인지한다. 짠맛만 찌르듯 강하고, 음식의 맛에 뭔가 빈 듯한 느낌에 어색함을 느끼며 불호의 반응이 나온다. 반면에 그들이 우리 음식을 먹으면 오히려 맛이 너무 두텁고 진해서 받아들이기 어렵다는 이야기를 하기도 한다.



이탈리아의 주요 쌀 생산지 롬바르디아의 논 인근 식당에서 식사를 하게 되면 당황하게 되는 지점이 있다. 그들은 우리처럼 밥을 고슬고슬하게 지어 그 자체를 즐기는 것을 납득하기 어려워한다. 아무 맛이 나지 않은 삶은 쌀을 왜 그대로 먹냐고 질문을 던진다. 우리는 밥을 먹을 때 반찬으로 조화를 만들지만, 그들은 밥을 캔버스처럼 써서 다양한 맛과 향을 입혀야 한다고 생각한다. 그래서 쌀을 요리할 때는 반드시 다양한 소스, 향신료와 함께 밥을 지어 리조토를 만든다. 게다가 그들이 리조토에서 즐기는 쌀 익힘의 정도인 ‘알 덴떼(Al dente)’의 식감은 우리의 기준에는 설익은 수준이 아니라 생쌀에 가까운 ‘잘못된’ 것이다. 반면에 그들의 기준에서 한국식 밥은 지나치게 익혀 식감이 뭉개진 잘못 조리된 밥이다.



수년 전 방송가에서는 일본식 숙성 선어회가 한국식 싱싱한 활어회보다 더 나은 방식이며, 초장이 아닌 간장을 써야 회 맛을 제대로 느낄 수 있다는 관점이 정설처럼 퍼졌다. 그러나 최근에 일본인들은 한국식 활어회와 함께 초장의 맛, 그리고 막장의 맛을 알고 이를 즐기고 있다. 일본의 식문화가 퇴보한 것일까? 우리의 초장과 막장이 갑자기 맛있어졌을까?



맛에는 정답이 없다. 이는 문화 현상이고 학습되는 측면이 많다. 우리 음식 중에서 외국인들이 받아들이기가 가장 어려울 것이라고 여겨졌던 ‘고무 식감’의 매운 떡볶이가 수출 효자 상품이 되었다. 한국의 문화 콘텐트가 성장하고 알려지면서 한식의 세계화는 자연스럽게 이루어지고, 더 많은 세계인이 즐기고 있다. ‘한식은 당신네 음식보다 더 건강하고 더 맛있는 음식’이라는, 근거가 부족한 부풀림으로 억지 설득할 필요가 없다. 문화의 관점에서 그들이 우리 식문화에 흥미를 가지니 한식은 자연스럽게 세계화되고 있다. 한식 세계화는 한식의 우수성을 내세우기 위함이 아니다. 한식이 세계화되니 전 세계의 슈퍼마켓 매대 위에 우리가 수출한 상품이 올라가고, 전 세계에 한식당의 수가 늘어난다. 한국 출신의 요리사들이 더 나은 여건에서 일하게 된다.



프랑스 파리에 한식당을 자처하는 식당의 수가 200개가 넘었다. 그러나 그 음식 맛이 정통 한식의 맛이 아니라며 ‘한식의 왜곡’을 걱정하는 이들이 많다. 걱정할 필요가 없다. 유사 한식을 먹다 보면 어느 순간 오리지널 한식에 대한 궁금증이 생기기 마련이며, 결국 정통 한식당을 찾고, 우리가 수출한 간편식을 찾게 된다. 또 진짜 한식을 즐기기 위해 한국으로 직접 오기도 한다.



무엇보다도 한식을 그들의 방식으로 비틀어서 재해석하는 것이야말로 원작자에 대한 최고의 찬사임을 잊지 말자. 일본의 스시가 북미로 건너가 재해석을 통해 캘리포니아 롤이 된 것이 일본이나 일식에 해가 되었을 리가 만무하다. 전 세계의 요리사들이 우리 한식을 더 비틀어서 재밌게 갖고 노는 것이 더 좋은 일이다. 우리는 제대로 된 장류와 식재료의 글로벌 공급망만 구축하면 된다. 주제의 선택과 변주는 그들의 몫이다.



