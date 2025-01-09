TWS's 'Plot Twist' tops Melon's streaming chart for 2024
Published: 09 Jan. 2025, 16:36 Updated: 09 Jan. 2025, 16:59
- YOON SO-YEON
Boy band TWS's debut track "Plot Twist" (2024) was the No. 1 streamed song on Melon in 2024, the streaming service said Thursday.
TWS becomes the first K-pop band in 14 years to top the domestic streaming platform's annual song chart with a debut track.
"Plot Twist" sat atop the annual streaming chart for 2024, followed by (G)I-DLE's "Fate" (2024), aespa's "Supernova" (2024) and "Love Wins All" (2024) by IU.
The previous debut track by a band to top Melon's annual chart was girl group Miss A's "Bad Girl Good Girl" in 2010, according to Kakao Entertainment. This is also the first time in six years that a boy band has topped the chart since iKON's "Love Scenario" in 2018.
TWS is a boy band produced by Pledis Entertainment, nine years after Seventeen made its debut in 2015. It has six members: Youngjae, Jihoon, Dohoon, Kyungmin, Shinyu and Hanjin.
Two of TWS’s songs released last year became major hits on short-form video platforms — “Plot Twist” and “If I'm S, Can You Be My N?” (2024) — thanks to their catchy melodies and trendy lyrics.
The band is set to hold meet and greet events in Seoul and Tokyo in February and March.
