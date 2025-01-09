TWS's 'Plot Twist' tops Melon's streaming chart for 2024

Stray Kids to hold fan meeting series in February

Davolink chairman says he discussed founding new company to sign NewJeans with Min Hee-jin

Tomorrow X Together adds Japan, Macau dates to world tour

aespa adds two Seoul concerts to 'Synk: Parallel Line' tour

Related Stories

Rookie boy band TWS preparing for June comeback

TWS samples Seo Taiji and Boys' 'Last Festival' for its first single

Rookie boy band TWS set to release first single 'Last Bell'

TWS holds showcase for first single 'Last Bell' — in pictures

Seventeen sells over 10 million album copies this year alone