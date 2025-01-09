Tomorrow X Together adds Japan, Macau dates to ongoing world tour
Published: 09 Jan. 2025, 14:37
- YOON SO-YEON
Boy band Tomorrow X Together added new stops in Japan and Macau for its upcoming "Act: Promise - EP. 2" world tour.
The Japanese concerts of the tour will take place on March 12 and 13 in Kanagawa followed by performances in Kagawa on April 12 and 13, Aichi on April 25 and 26, Fukuoka on April 29 and 30, Osaka on May 17 and 18 and Tokyo on May 24 and 25. Two concerts will take place in Macau on May 10 and 11.
Tomorrow X Together announced last month that it will tour Europe for the first time with the "Act: Promise - EP. 2" tour. The band will perform in Barcelona on March 20, London on March 25, Berlin on March 27 and Amsterdam on April 1.
The tour will begin with three concerts in Incheon on March 7, 8 and 9 at the Inspire Arena.
The band's agency BigHit Music did not confirm whether member Soobin will be joining his bandmates for the tour. Soobin has been taking a break due to health issues since November.
Tomorrow X Together wrapped up the first "Act: Promise" tour with encore concerts at the KSPO Dome in southern Seoul on Nov. 1, 2 and 3 last year. The band released its seventh EP "The Star Chapter: Sanctuary" on Nov. 4 of the same year.
