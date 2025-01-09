 Veteran singer Kim Wan-sun and Red Velvet's Seulgi to release single 'Lucky'
Veteran singer Kim Wan-sun and Red Velvet's Seulgi to release single 'Lucky'

Published: 09 Jan. 2025, 18:30
Kim Wan-sun, left, and Seulgi in a promotional image for ″Lucky″ [KWSUNFLOWER]

Veteran singer Kim Wan-sun and girl group Red Velvet member Seulgi have collaborated for Kim's upcoming single “Lucky,” the veteran's agency KWSunflower said on Thursday.
 
Scheduled to be released on Jan. 15, “Lucky” was written by JYP Entertainment’s chief producer Park Jin-young. Kim and Park collaborated for the choreography of Park’s 2023 single “Changed Man.”
 

“Park gave Kim this song as a present to express his gratitude for her participation,” KWSunflower said in a press release.
 
The song features Red Velvet’s Seulgi, who also appears in the music video with Kim.
 
Kim Wan-sun, left, and Seulhi featured in the music video of ″Lucky″ [KWSUNFLOWER]

For the choreography of the song “Lucky,” Kim collaborated with the dance team La Chica, which also took part in the choreography of girl group aespa’s recent songs “Supernova” (2024) and “Whiplash” (2024).
 
Debuting with the album “Tonight” in 1986, Kim rose to fame in 1990 with her fifth album “Pierrot Smiles at Us,” selling one million copies. 

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
