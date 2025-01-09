aespa adds two Seoul concerts to 'Synk: Parallel Line' tour
Published: 09 Jan. 2025, 16:03
Girl group aespa has added two additional Seoul concerts to its ongoing “Synk: Parallel Line” concert tour, its agency SM Entertainment said Thursday.
The encore concerts are scheduled for March 15 and 16 at the KSPO Dome in southern Seoul.
Ticket sales for the additional concerts will open on Jan. 17, with presale tickets for members of the group’s fan club available starting Jan. 15 through Melon Ticket.
The “Synk: Parallel Line” tour, which began at the Jamsil Indoor Stadium in southern Seoul on June 29, 2024, continued in July with concerts in Singapore and Japan, including Fukuoka, Nagoya, Saitama and Osaka. In July, the tour went to Hong Kong, Taipei in Taiwan, Tokyo, Jakarta in Indonesia and Sydney in Australia and then Melbourne in Australia, Macau and Bangkok in Thailand during September.
Due to rising demand, additional shows were added to the Hong Kong, Taipei, Sydney and Macau legs of the tour. Initially, only one concert was planned for each of these cities.
Before aespa resumes its world tour on Jan. 28 in Seattle, the group will perform at SM Entertainment’s agencywide concert, “SMTOWN Live,” which kicks off with two shows in Seoul this Saturday and Sunday.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
