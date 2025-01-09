Heritage, Bogotá: City of the Lost and other films to watch in cinemas
Published: 09 Jan. 2025, 17:05
Heritage (15)
Drama / 100 min. / Korean / Jan. 8
A friendship based on good intentions turns sour due to real-life challenges.
Young-jin, fulfilling his military duty as a social service agent, always wears the same clothes to work and sleeps under a concrete highway bridge.
Jin-hyun, a public servant managing Young-jin at a welfare center, runs into him on his way to work and offers him a place to stay. As they spend more time together, Jin-hyun and Young-jin grow closer.
Jin-hyun, overwhelmed by an excessive workload and stress, begins to overlook Young-jin, resulting in an emotional conflict between them.
Ahn Eun-soo takes on the role of the hopeless young man Young-jin and Yoon Hyeok-jin, known for his role in the independent film “Inserts” (2024), portrays the distressed social worker Jin-hyun.
Lee Jong-su, who worked with Yoon on “Inserts," directs the film.
Bogotá: City of the Lost (15)
Thriller / 107 min. / Korean / Dec. 31, 2024
A man who dreamed of a fresh start, with a new chapter halfway across the world, encounters relentless struggles, human greed and the faint hope of friendship.
After the 1997 Asian financial crisis, 19-year-old Guk-hui relocates to Bogotá, Columbia, with his family in search of a better life but finds himself barely making ends meet. To adapt to this unfamiliar environment, he works for Sergeant Park, a powerful figure in the Korean Merchants’ Association. Impressed by Guk-hui’s hard work, Park assigns him to a clothing smuggling operation as a test.
During a perilous encounter where Colombian customs nearly catch them, Guk-hui risks his life to safeguard Sergeant Park's cargo, making a significant impression on Park. Recognizing that his decisions could reshape the Korean community in Bogotá, Guk-hui starts to aspire for even greater achievements.
Actor Song Joong-ki, known for his roles in “A Werewolf Boy” (2012) and “The Battleship Island” (2017), portrays Guk-hui, and Kwon Hae-hyo, who starred in “I, The Executioner" (2024), takes on the role of Sergeant Park. The film is directed by Kim Seong-je, who helmed "Minority Opinion" (2015) and "Blood Rain" (2005).
Ferrari (15)
Drama / 131 min. / English / Jan. 8
The film, based on a true story, revolves around the worst chapter of Enzo Ferrari's life.
Ferrari, on the brink of bankruptcy after developing racing cars, rolls the dice on one race: the iconic Mille Miglia. While scouting the drivers for the race, Ferrari faces numerous challenges, including a conflict with his wife Laura Ferrari who is going through emotional turmoil after their son Dino died a year earlier. Adding fuel to fire, Ferrari's mistress, Lina, calls on him to grant their son, Piero, the Ferrari name as the boy's confirmation nears.
Ferrari tries to win the Mille Miglia at all costs and urges his drivers to take on any risk to win the race. As a consequence, one of his drivers refuses to change his tire in order to save time, leading to an accident. Despite his team's victory, Enzo comes under fire for being the main cause of the accident, which claims more than 10 lives on site.
His estranged wife Laura eventually comes to his rescue by giving him her legal rights over the company, requesting him not to give Piero the name Ferrari.
Adam Driver, known for "House of Gucci" (2021) and "Logan Lucky" (2017), plays Enzo Ferrari, and Penélope Cruz, renowned for her roles in "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise (2003-) and Vanilla Sky (2001), portrays Laura Ferrari.
Michael Mann, widely acclaimed for the films "Heat" (1995), "The Last of the Mohicans" (1992) and the 2004 thriller "Collateral," helms the film.
Forbidden Fairytale (19)
Comedy / 109 min. / Korean / Jan. 8
An unexpected car accident turns out in a positive way, allowing a young woman to showcase her hidden ability.
Dan-bi works on a youth protection team, monitoring a large volume of adult content during the day, while participating in a fairy-tale writing contest at night.
One day, Dan-bi accidentally slams into a fancy car owned by CEO Hwang who runs an adult web novel publishing house. Unable to afford to pay for the damage, she agrees to write a story for him every night. Through these works, she showcases her unique storylines and styles and rises to fame immediately.
Park Ji-hyun, known for her role in the recent hit "Hidden Face" (2024), plays Dan-bi, and Sung Dong-il, known for "Pawn" (2020) and 2015 drama "Reply 1988," takes on the role of CEO Hwang.
Lee Jong-seok, who directed "The Negotiation" (2018), directs the film.
Civil War (15)
Action / 109 min. / English / Dec. 31, 2024
A newbie becomes a genuine war photojournalist after seeing civil war firsthand.
In a near-future civil war, veteran photographer Lee Smith, journalist Joel and aspiring novice photojournalist Jessie Cullen traverse a ravaged United States to document the demise of an authoritarian regime. As they witness horrific events and fierce battles, Jessie evolves from a timid beginner into a resolute professional. The group, however, endures significant losses, including the death of their mentor, Sammy, during a brutal confrontation.
In the final assault on Washington, D.C., Lee sacrifices herself to protect Jessie, who captures the moment of her death on camera. After all these devastating experiences, Jessie fully embraces her identity as a war photographer amid the nation’s downfall.
Cailee Spaeny, known for the science fiction film "Pacific Rim Uprising" (2018), takes on the role of Jessie Cullen, and Kirsten Dunst, who starred in Academy Award-winning work "The Power of the Dog" (2021), portrays veteran photographer Lee Smith.
Alex Garland, known for sci-fi hits like "Annihilation" (2018), 28 Weeks Later (2007) and "Men" (2022), directs the film.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
