Actor Lee Young-ae in talks to return to stage for 'Hedda Gabler'
Published: 09 Jan. 2025, 14:24
Actor Lee Young-ae is in talks to return to the theater stage in LG Arts Center's “Hedda Gabler,” which could mark the actor's first play in 32 years.
“We are discussing Lee’s participation in ‘Hedda Gabler’ but it has not been finalized yet,” a spokesperson for LG Arts Center told local media on Wednesday.
LG Arts Center is a theater located in western Seoul. It is planning on holding the upcoming domestic edition of the play from May 7.
“Hedda Gabler" is one of the most successful theatrical plays written in 1890 by Norwegian playwright Henrik Ibsen. It was first staged at the Residenztheater in Munich, Germany, in 1891.
If confirmed, Lee's participation in the play would mark her return to the theater scene after 32 years, since she took part in the 1993 play “Jajangmyeon.”
Lee debuted in a TV commercial for a chocolate brand in 1990 and began acting in the KBS drama series “How's Your Husband?” in 1993. Her prominent works include films “Last Present” (2001), “Lady Vengeance” (2005) and “Bring Me Home” (2019), as well as dramas “Saimdang, Memoir of Colors” (2017) and “Maestra” (2023).
