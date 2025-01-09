Actor Seo Yea-ji's agency files lawsuits against 130 individuals for malicious comments
Published: 09 Jan. 2025, 18:32
- KIM JI-YE
Actor Seo Yea-ji's agency Sublime is taking legal action against some 130 individuals for malicious comments, the agency said Thursday.
“After thorough discussion, we are proceeding with legal action against those responsible for malicious posts toward Seo, as we could no longer overlook the psychological damage they caused to our artist,” her agency said in a press release.
The agency stated that it has recently organized a special team to monitor malicious posts on online communities, social media and other websites.
An investigation is also currently ongoing, according to the agency, after it appointed a law firm and filed its first set of lawsuits against some 130 individuals.
“We will continue monitoring closely and take strong action against malicious rumors, posts and comments, with no tolerance, to protect Seo,” it said.
Seo debuted in 2013 with tvN drama "Potato Star 2013QR3" and has since appeared in the OCN drama "Save Me" (2017) and the tvN dramas "Lawless Lawyer" (2018) and "It's Okay to Not Be Okay" (2020).
While she was rising to stardom, the actor came under fire involving accusations of school bullying, falsifying academic credentials, as well as gaslighting and mentally abusing her then-boyfriend, actor Kim Jung-hyun, in April 2021.
The actor tried to overcome the controversy while appearing in tvN drama “Eve” (2022), but failed to get the public’s acceptance, leading her to a two-year hiatus.
The actor signed an exclusive contract with her new agency, Sublime, in June 2024.
