More in Television

Crypto scams and bad choices: Yim Si-wan opens up about 'Squid Game' character

Becoming the Front Man: Lee Byung-hun reveals evolution of 'Squid Game' character

'Squid Game' actor Park Sung-hoon says he didn't want transgender character to be a 'caricature'

'Squid Game' actor sparks backlash with possible season three spoiler in Instagram post

'Deeply sorry': 'Squid Game' actor Park Sung-hoon apologizes for posting lewd image