 'Squid Game' actor Park Sung-hoon says he didn't want transgender character to be a 'caricature'
'Squid Game' actor Park Sung-hoon says he didn't want transgender character to be a 'caricature'

Published: 09 Jan. 2025, 15:39 Updated: 09 Jan. 2025, 16:55
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


Still from the second season of ″Squid Game″ (2021-), featuring Park Sung-hoon, left, as Hyun-ju [NETFLIX]

Actor Park Sung-hoon, known for his tough personas in dramas like “The Glory” (2022-23) and “Queen of Tears” (2024), was stunned when director Hwang Dong-hyuk asked him to join the cast of the second season of "Squid Game." In the show, Park plays Hyun-ju, a transgender woman and former special forces soldier who joins the game in the middle of the transition process.
 
Park said he was surprised that the director spotted a "hidden feminine side" in him, which, Park says, is not so easy to spot by looking at his features. 
 

"Actually, I was raised with two older sisters, so it was difficult not to be influenced by them growing up," Park said during an interview with local reporters on Wednesday. "But I had kept this feminine side of me hidden," said the actor, adding that it felt as if a "shaman was seeing through him" when director Hwang said that Park could easily pull off portraying Hyun-ju. 
 
"The director told me that he saw Hyun-ju in me when I was playing [Tae-hoon] in the KBS TV cinema series ‘Hee-soo’ [2021],” Park said. 
 
The character Tae-hoon was a typical breadwinner who lost his daughter in a car accident. The actor reflected on what aspect of the character attracted the director, but admitted he never fully understood it, saying, "I was a bit surprised by how he saw that side of Hyun-ju in me from the role."
 
Playing a transgender woman in a massive global series carries significant responsibility, especially in representing a minority group. The actor said he approached the role with "more detail and caution," studying and consulting with transgender people to ensure his character wouldn't be a "caricature" — a commitment and promise he made alongside the director.
 
Actor Park Sung-hoon [NETFLIX]

"I never wanted to overdo the voice or exaggerate my gestures, and the director fully agreed with me on that,” Park said. “Since my natural voice is quite deep, I felt that altering it too much would undermine the emotional authenticity.”  
 
The actor also shared that the development of Hyun-ju's physical look was a collaborative effort between him, the director and the costume and makeup teams, honed through several trials.
 
“Hyun-ju’s short bangs were my idea,” he said.
 
The series marked the actor's first work with Hwang, a director admired by many actors. Park said he agrees with the admiration, adding that there was a specific moment when his jaw dropped while witnessing the genius of the director.   
 
While filming the scene where Hyun-ju opens up to Geum-ja about why she voted to continue the game, going against her team's shared opinion, Park said the director asked him to add a simple line: "My mom cried a lot."
 
"I think that was really smart, sophisticated and detailed," Park said. “He also advised me to think about how Hyun-ju's mother would've felt when she first found out about [Hyun-ju’s] sexuality, and he wanted that emotion to come through, but at the same time, didn't want to overdo it."
 
Actor Park Sung-hoon [NETFLIX]

The actor recently faced controversy after posting a pornographic image that parodied "Squid Game" on his Instagram Story on Dec. 30. He apologized and shed tears during an interview, saying, "A mistake is a mistake, but I still believe it was wrong, and I think the first thing I need to do is take responsibility and endure the consequences."
 
"I will fully accept all the criticism toward me, but I wish for the people to look at the work with a warm heart," he added.
 
The actor, who debuted in 2008, caught the public's eye with his strong performances as Jeon Jae-jun in “The Glory” and as Hyun-ju in “Squid Game.” Due to the popularity of these characters, many of his fans have been calling him "Jeon Jae-jun" and now "Hyun-ju," instead of his real name. Park says he feels a deep appreciation.
 
“Before Jeon Jae-jun, I think I needed a lot of different adjectives to explain myself,” he said. “[But now,] having a descriptor that instantly brings my name to mind with just a character's name is something I find very meaningful and am truly grateful for."
 

BY KIM JI-YE [[email protected]]
'Squid Game' actor Park Sung-hoon says he didn't want transgender character to be a 'caricature'

Let the games begin
