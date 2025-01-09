Upcoming crime drama 'Unmasked' blends realistic cases with excitement, director says
Published: 09 Jan. 2025, 18:38
- KIM JI-YE
Koreans can never get enough of crime thrillers and Disney+'s first Korean project of the year falls right into that category. "Unmasked," directed by You Sun-dong, is set to be released on Jan. 15, and You promises his new series will "race quickly between cases and emotions," offering a touch of everything.
“'Unmasked’ is a well-balanced drama that thoroughly blends realistic cases with genre-specific excitement, which was something I focused on the most while directing," You said during a press conference held on Wednesday at Conrad Seoul in Yeouido, western Seoul.
“‘Unmasked’ has diversity, which is its strength and entertaining point,” You continued. “The series features intense action elements and episodes reminiscent of disaster films, with some having a psychological thriller vibe.”
You is known for being behind the tvN drama “The Uncanny Counter” (2020-23), and his new Disney+ drama follows an investigative news team known for exposing society’s worst crimes. However, this time, the team faces a challenge when it dives into a 20-year-old cold case involving a famous actor.
The upcoming series stars veteran actor Kim Hye-soo as Oh So-ryong, the producer and team leader of the investigative TV program “Trigger.” She is joined by Jung Sung-il as Han-do, a skilled yet new addition to the team, and Joo Jong-hyuk as Ki-ho, an assistant producer on the program.
The series consists of 12 episodes, with two released each week.
As the series deals with realistic cases, the director said that being “objective” and “fair” was important.
“I constantly reminded myself that these events should never be handled as mere sensational elements or subjects, which was the mindset I approached while filming the project,” he said.
Though the series touches on serious and heavy subjects, for actor Kim, the series' overall witty vibe lured her into participating in her first-ever Disney+ project.
“I first came across this project during the latter part of filming ‘Under the Queen’s Umbrella’ [2022],” Kim said. “At the time, many of the projects I was offered felt quite heavy.”
“'Unmasked,’ on the other hand, stood out because, despite dealing with serious societal issues and criminal cases, its overall tone and manner were delightful. So, the more I read, the more captivating it became.”
“I was also drawn to its sharp storytelling and clear message, paired with wit, humor, sincerity and a cathartic sense of justice. The balance between these elements felt incredibly well-crafted,” she added.
The series will be Disney+’s first Korean release this year, and the director admitted there is pressure, but a “good” kind, along with a “pleasant sense of tension.”
“I feel truly honored to kick off Disney+’s first Korean project of the new year with ‘Unmasked,’” the show’s director said.
“Since the series deals with cases from Korea, I believe Korean viewers will be able to relate deeply. However, I also think that these events are episodes that can resonate with audiences around the world. I hope global fans will also find common ground and enjoy the show.”
