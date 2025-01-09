A cinema concert, 'Cyrano,' recitals and more performances to check out in Korea
Published: 09 Jan. 2025, 17:19
- YIM SEUNG-HYE
LOVE LETTER & BETWEEN CALM AND PASSION CINEMA CONCERT
Lotte Concert Hall
Jan. 19: A cinema concert showcasing live orchestral performances of music from two Japanese romantic drama films, “Love Letter” (1995) and “Between Calm and Passion” (2001), is being organized at the Lotte Concert Hall in southern Seoul.
The Arts Symphony Orchestra will be performing the musical scores from the two films under the baton of maestro An Doo-hyun. Pianist Lee Hyun-jin, cellist Park Kun-woo and guitarist Kim Jin-taek will accompany the orchestra. They’ll perform pieces including “The Whole Nine Yards,” “Between Calm and Passion,” “17 Spring” and “History” from “Between Calm and Passion,” directed by Isamu Nakae. From the film “Love Letter,” “His Smile,” “Frozen Summer,” “The Flight,” “Childhood Days,” “Gateway to Heaven” and “A Winter Story,” among others, will be performed.
Tickets range from 70,000 won ($47.90) to 90,000 won.
The concert begins at 5 p.m.
Jamsil Station, line No. 2, exit 1 or 2
KIM JAE-JOONG ASIA TOUR CONCERT J-PARTY “HOME” IN SEOUL
KBS Arena
Jan. 25 and 26: Singer and actor Kim Jae-joong of JYJ is inviting his fans to a two-day concert he has organized to celebrate his birthday, which is on Jan. 26. Kim released a new single “Sequence #4” on Dec. 26, 2024, and released a full-length album "Flower Garden” in June last year to mark the 20th anniversary of his debut. Kim will also be making stops in Thailand, Japan and Macau with his J-Party concert following the Seoul concerts.
Kim debuted in 2003 as a member of boy band TVXQ. After he left the group with members Kim Jun-su and Park Yoo-chun, the three formed boy band JYJ. Kim is also active as a solo singer and actor, known for his roles in the SBS series “Protect the Boss" (2011), MBC’s “Dr. Jin” (2012) and KBS’s "Manhole" (2017).
Tickets range from 132,000 won to 143,000 won.
The concert begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday and at 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Balsan Station, line No. 5, exit 5
TAEYANG 2025 TOUR [THE LIGHT YEAR] ENCORE
Inspire Arena
Feb. 1: Singer Taeyang, a member of boy band Big Bang, is holding an encore concert of his Asian tour “The Light Year,” which was held last summer. His agency, The Black Label, said Taeyang will be holding another concert at Incheon’s Inspire Arena to thank his fans. “The Light Year” was Taeyang’s first solo concert in seven years.
Taeyang debuted as a member of boy band Big Bang in 2006 and released his first solo album two years later in 2008. His song “Eyes, Nose, Lips” (2014) reached No. 3 on Melon’s yearly music charts in 2014. His last full-length album was “White Night,” released in 2017.
The concert begins at 6 p.m.
Tickets range from 132,000 won to 143,000 won.
Tickets go on sale at 8 p.m. on Jan. 7 for fan club members, while regular ticket sales open on the following day, also at 8 p.m.
CYRANO
Seoul Arts Center, CJ Towol Theater
Through Feb. 23: Musical “Cyrano,” a story of the romantic hero Cyrano, is being staged at the Seoul Arts Center in southern Seoul. For the third season in five years, Roxane, the musical's heroine and the central figure in its love triangle, has been reimagined as a more independent and multidimensional character. Three new musical numbers have also been added for this season.
“Cyrano” is based on Edmond Rostand’s play “Cyrano de Bergerac” (1897). The musical is set in 17th-century France. It is the story of Cyrano, a valiant hero of the Cadets of Gascony, who has great eloquence and swordsmanship. Cyrano is a character who loses confidence in his appearance in front of his beloved Roxane due to his big nose. However, to support the handsome recruit Christian's romance with Roxane, he generously pours his talents into ghostwriting love letters for Christian.
This season features actors Choi Jae-rim, Cho Hyung-kyun and Ko Eun-sung who alternate the role of Cyrano, while actors Na Ha-na, Kim Soo-yeon and Lee Ji-soo take on the role of Roxane.
Tickets range from 70,000 won to 150,000 won.
The show begins at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturdays and on public holidays, and at 2 p.m. on Sundays. There are no shows on Mondays.
Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5
MATA HARI
LG Arts Center Seoul, LG Signature Hall
Through March 2: Set in Paris in 1917, a beautiful dancer named Mata Hari enchants all of Europe with her mysterious movements. She helps people forget about the pain of war, eventually becoming a celebrity among high society. However, her life changes when she meets Captain Ladoux from a French intelligence bureau, who blackmails her into becoming a spy.
The Korean production of the musical is back with Ok Joo-hyun and Solar alternating the role of Mata Hari.
The performance starts at 3 p.m. on Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Wednesdays, Saturdays and public holidays and at 3 p.m. on Sundays. There are no shows on Mondays.
Tickets range from 80,000 won to 170,000 won.
Magongnaru Station, line No. 9, exit 3 or 4
PAIL KUN-WOO AND MOZART 〈PROGRAM II〉
Seoul Arts Center, Concert Hall
March 27: Pianist Paik Kun-woo will be holding a recital, performing more of Mozart's pieces. After releasing his first Mozart recording album "Mozart: Piano Works 1” last April, he started a nationwide tour the following month and toured around 13 cities. He is now kicking off a second round of national tour dates with a second tour and a different program of Mozart's pieces.
The program includes Mozart's "Piano Sonata No. 16 in C Major K. 545,” "Rondo in AMinor K. 511," "Piano Sonata No. 2 in F Major K. 280,” "Adagio for Glass harmonica in C Major K. 356/617a,” "Little Funeral March in C Minor K. 453a,” "Piano Sonata No. 10 in CMajor K. 330” and "Fantasia in C Minor K. 475.”
Tickets range from 50,000 won to 120,000 won.
The performance begins at 7:30 p.m.
Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5
JEKYLL AND HYDE
Blue Square, Shinhan Card Hall
Through May 18: Popular musical “Jekyll and Hyde,” which tells the tale of an epic battle between good and evil, has been loved in Korea since its first performance in 2004.
The cast includes Hong Kwang-ho, Jeon Dong-seok and Kim Seong-cheol in the roles of Dr. Henry Jekyll and Edward Hyde, and Yoon Gong-ju, Seon-min and Kim Hwan-hee playing the role of Lucy Harris.
The musical begins at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays; and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on weekends. There are no shows on Mondays.
Tickets range from 80,000 won to 170,000 won.
Hangangjin Station, line No. 6, exit 2 or 3
*Most tickets are available at ticket.interpark.com/global or by calling 1544-1555
BY YIM SEUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
