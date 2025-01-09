Korea's acting president sends condolences to Xi Jinping over deadly Tibet earthquake

Acting President Choi Sang-mok on Wednesday sent a message of condolence to Chinese President Xi Jinping over this week's deadly earthquake in the Tibet region, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.Choi sent the message conveying deep sympathy to the Chinese government and people earlier in the day, according to the Foreign Ministry.Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul also sent a message to his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, to express his condolences, the ministry said."The government expresses condolences to the victims affected by the earthquake and hopes that the Chinese government and people will unite to quickly recover from this disaster," the ministry said.A 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck the Tibet region in western China on Tuesday, leaving hundreds dead or injured, according to media reports.Yonhap